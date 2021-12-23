Watch Deepika Padukone, Ranveer dance to Badshah's Jugnu, Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee at 83 premiere night

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone danced their hearts out during 83’s premiere night after-party. Other cast members of the film also attended the event.

Last night was big for the Bollywood film 83 team. It was a star-studded premiere night at PVR in Mumbai, where the who's who of Bollywood were present. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hosted a grand premiere of 83 and they had a gala time with their guests. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, chronicles India’s win under Kapil Dev’s captainship when the team defeated West Indies to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

The 83 event was attended by movie stars and cricketers and their families. After the event, it was time for the party. Many after-party pictures and videos went out on social media where we can see Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh along with other cast and crew were seen dancing.

The videos of Deepika and Ranveer have been going viral on the internet since morning. The couple was seen grooves over Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee hit song. In the video, Deepika was trying to match Hardy's footsteps. In another video, we can see Ranveer dancing to Badshah’s popular song Jugnu.

Talking about the film, 83's premiere, Ranveer and Deepika were seen posing with their families and friends. Big names like Alia Bhatt, Vani Kapoor, Jay Shah, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Neha Dhupia, Nora, Rohit Shetty etc were present at the big event.

The film will release in theatres tomorrow, December 24. Based on India's 1983 World Cup win, 83 is directed is Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment.