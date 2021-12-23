  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch Deepika Padukone, Ranveer dance to Badshah's Jugnu, Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee at 83 premiere night

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone danced their hearts out during 83’s premiere night after-party. Other cast members of the film also attended the event.

    Watch Deepika Padukone, Ranveer dance to Badshah's Jugnu, Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee at 83 premiere night RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 2:46 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Last night was big for the Bollywood film 83 team. It was a star-studded premiere night at PVR in Mumbai, where the who's who of Bollywood were present. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hosted a grand premiere of 83 and they had a gala time with their guests. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, chronicles India’s win under Kapil Dev’s captainship when the team defeated West Indies to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

    The 83 event was attended by movie stars and cricketers and their families. After the event, it was time for the party. Many after-party pictures and videos went out on social media where we can see Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh along with other cast and crew were seen dancing.

    Also Read: 83 movie premiere: Fun, romantic moments at Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s event

    The videos of Deepika and Ranveer have been going viral on the internet since morning. The couple was seen grooves over Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee hit song. In the video, Deepika was trying to match Hardy's footsteps. In another video, we can see Ranveer dancing to Badshah’s popular song Jugnu.

    Talking about the film, 83's premiere, Ranveer and Deepika were seen posing with their families and friends. Big names like Alia Bhatt, Vani Kapoor, Jay Shah, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Neha Dhupia, Nora, Rohit Shetty etc were present at the big event. 

    The film will release in theatres tomorrow, December 24. Based on India's 1983 World Cup win, 83 is directed is Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 2:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kareena Kapoor Khan posts photo in pyjama on day 12 of COVID-19 quarantine SCJ

    Kareena Kapoor Khan posts photo in pyjama on day 12 of COVID-19 quarantine

    Did Spider-Man actor James Franco have sex with studnets? Here's what we know SCJ

    Did Spider-Man actor James Franco have sex with students? Here's what we know

    How Spider-Man No Way Home actor Jacob Batalon followed this diet to reduce weight, check out SCJ

    Here's how Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Jacob Batalon followed this diet to reduce weight, check out

    Britney Spears bashes her family as she sings a new song [VIDEO]SCJ

    Britney Spears bashes her family as she sings a new song [VIDEO]

    Shahid Kapoor Mrunal Thakur share some BTS moments from Jersey Baliye Re watch drb

    Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur share some BTS moments from Jersey’s ‘Baliye Re'; watch

    Recent Stories

    Jharkhand 14-year-old killed, hands and legs chopped off by friends over a tiff, body dumped in forest-dnm

    Jharkhand: 14-year-old killed, hands and legs chopped off by friends over a tiff, body dumped in forest

    New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2021-22: NZ spinner Ajaz Patel disappointed at Test snub against BAN, head coach Gary Stead explains selection policy-ayh

    NZ's Ajaz Patel disappointed at Test snub against BAN, head coach Gary Stead explains selection policy

    In a first, CRPF women commandos in Z-plus security teams to protect Amit Shah, Gandhi family-dnm

    In a first, CRPF women commandos in Z-plus security teams to protect Amit Shah, Gandhi family

    Indian states that do not mind 21 year olds drinking gcw

    Indian states that do not mind 21-year-olds drinking

    Kareena Kapoor Khan posts photo in pyjama on day 12 of COVID-19 quarantine SCJ

    Kareena Kapoor Khan posts photo in pyjama on day 12 of COVID-19 quarantine

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters: Ivan Vukomanovic on KBFC's win over CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If you have the potential to improve, then you have to continue to believe - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 38): Kerala Blasters hammer Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon
    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate-ycb

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    Video Icon
    uk court orders dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay ex wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein 550 million pounds divorce

    UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife £550 million: All you need to know about the royal divorce

    Video Icon