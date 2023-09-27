Dancing with the Stars season 32: Where to watch to participants; all you need to know about the show

The first episode of Dancing with Stars season 32 aired last week and new episodes will be out every Tuesday. The cast of the show includes Tyson Beckford, Xochitl Gomez, Alyson Hannigan, Harry Jowsey, and more.

American dance competition television series Dancing with the Stars is back with its season 32. The first episode aired last week and fans are excited about the show. But, however, some are clueless about where to watch the show online. There are a number of online streaming platforms for fans to explore as the season progresses with the episodes. Here's everything you need to know about the show's streaming information, cast, and other episode specifics.

Where to watch Dancing with the Stars

The show's new episodes will air on Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+ and only the subscribers to the platform will be able to watch the show. The episodes will also stream the next day on Hulu.

Dancing with the Stars cast

Charity Lawson, Xochitl Gomez, Alyson Hannigan, Harry Jowsey, Tyson Beckford, Ariana Madix, Jason Mraz, Adrian Peterson, Mira Sorvino, Lele Pons, Jamie Lynn Spears, Mauricio Umansky, Matt Walsh, and Barry Williams will be among the 14 celebrities paired with professional dancer partners on the show.

Longtime favorites Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough will serve as judges this season, while Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will host the program, bringing their unique flair and energy to the dance floor.

About Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars is an American dance competition show that debuted on June 1, 2005, on ABC. It is the American equivalent of the UK series Strictly Come Dancing, as well as one of multiple Dancing with the Stars franchise adaptations. In the show, celebrities are paired with professional dancers in the show. Each couple performs prepared dances while competing for judges' scores and audience votes.

Each week, the couple with the lowest combined total of judging points and audience votes is eliminated, until only the champion dance duo remains.