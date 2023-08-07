Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CUTE photos alert! Priyanka Chopra shares Malti Marie photos wearing cute kurta-pyjama

    Priyanka Chopra goes gaga over daughter Malti Marie sporting kurta-pyjama. The actress shares adorable images of her daughter on Instagram as they prepare for Nick Jonas' world tour.

    CUTE photos alert! Priyanka Chopra shares Malti Marie photos wearing cute kurta-pyjama RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 9:09 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been experiencing parental bliss since the birth of their first child, Malti Marie, last year. Priyanka routinely posts adorable photos of her daughter on social media to delight her fans. Now, the actress has revealed fresh photos of her child dressed in ethnic attire and getting ready for a trip.

    Priyanka headed to Instagram and posted some gorgeous pictures of her child in her stories. Malti may be seen in the first photo sitting inside an empty suitcase, smiling and gazing about. She looked adorable in her white nightgown and purple shoes. Her mother was preparing for her husband Nick's next tour, which would begin in New York on August 12. The shot was captioned by Priyanka, "We're ready for THE TOUR @nickjonas." 

    Also Read: Justin Bieber: Whats his net Worth 2023: Is the singer still a Forbes A-Lister?

    CUTE photos alert! Priyanka Chopra shares Malti Marie photos wearing cute kurta-pyjama RBA

    The mother-daughter team also met with Anjula Acharia, Priyanka's manager and friend. Anjula shared a photo of the three of them wearing sunglasses as they walked out on a beautiful day. Anjula captioned the photo, "Reunited with the shady ladies."  PC may be seen carrying Malti, who is clad in a white gown and a white bonnet. Priyanka also reposted the snapshot on her Instagram stories, writing, ""Missed you @anjula_acharia."

    CUTE photos alert! Priyanka Chopra shares Malti Marie photos wearing cute kurta-pyjama RBA

    Malti may be seen in another shot standing inside a room wearing a patterned off-white kurta and pyjama with little earrings. She enjoyed playing with the toys Anjula had given her. Priyanka said, "Sundays are for kurta pyjamas (heart eye emojis)." Anjula also uploaded further photos of Malti wearing the kurta pyjama combo. In one, she can be seen sitting on the floor with toys as Anjula caressed Priyanka's dog, Diana. Anjula said, "On Massi duty!" Anjula was seen in another clip playing with Malti, who was holding toys and a bag in her hand. She captioned it "Finger puppets (smiling face with hearts emoji)."

    Also Read: Bipasha Basu opens about Devi’s open heart surgery; says Karan was not ready

    CUTE photos alert! Priyanka Chopra shares Malti Marie photos wearing cute kurta-pyjama RBA

    In January 2022, Priyanka and Nick had their first child through surrogacy. Priyanka announced the good news on her Instagram account. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," she added. We politely want privacy at this important time so that we can concentrate on our family. "Many thanks (red heart)."

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 9:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here how Sunny Deol reacts to his father Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi in 'Rocky Aur Rani...' RBA

    Here's how Sunny Deol reacts to his father Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi in 'Rocky Aur Rani...'

    The Elephant Whisperers: Did Bomman, Bellie send legal notice asking for Rs 2 cr from director? Read this RBA

    The Elephant Whisperers: Did Bomman, Bellie send legal notice asking for Rs 2 cr from director? Read this

    Deepika Padukone on ' Friendship Day' wishes Ranveer Singh in style; read what she shares RBA

    Deepika Padukone on ' Friendship Day' wishes Ranveer Singh in style; read what she shares

    Rabindranath Tagore Death Anniversary: 7 timeless quotes that inspire generations MSW EAI

    Rabindranath Tagore's Death Anniversary: 7 timeless quotes that inspire generations

    Telangana folk singer activist Gummadi Vittal Rao aka Gaddar passes away at 77 gcw

    Telangana folk singer, activist Gummadi Vittal Rao aka Gaddar passes away at 77

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha secretariat in spotlight: Will Rahul Gandhi make a comeback in Monsoon Session? AJR

    Lok Sabha secretariat in spotlight: Will Rahul Gandhi make a comeback in Monsoon Session?

    Here how Sunny Deol reacts to his father Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi in 'Rocky Aur Rani...' RBA

    Here's how Sunny Deol reacts to his father Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi in 'Rocky Aur Rani...'

    Mysterious case of the 'closed' Ain Dubai, the world's largest Ferris wheel

    Mysterious case of the 'closed' Ain Dubai, the world's largest Ferris wheel

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 7: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities AJR

    Petrol and diesel price today, August 7: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities

    Kerala News LIVE major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Tragic! Man dies after car explodes while driving home in Mavelikkara

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon