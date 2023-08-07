CUTE photos alert! Priyanka Chopra shares Malti Marie photos wearing cute kurta-pyjama

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been experiencing parental bliss since the birth of their first child, Malti Marie, last year. Priyanka routinely posts adorable photos of her daughter on social media to delight her fans. Now, the actress has revealed fresh photos of her child dressed in ethnic attire and getting ready for a trip.

Priyanka headed to Instagram and posted some gorgeous pictures of her child in her stories. Malti may be seen in the first photo sitting inside an empty suitcase, smiling and gazing about. She looked adorable in her white nightgown and purple shoes. Her mother was preparing for her husband Nick's next tour, which would begin in New York on August 12. The shot was captioned by Priyanka, "We're ready for THE TOUR @nickjonas."

The mother-daughter team also met with Anjula Acharia, Priyanka's manager and friend. Anjula shared a photo of the three of them wearing sunglasses as they walked out on a beautiful day. Anjula captioned the photo, "Reunited with the shady ladies." PC may be seen carrying Malti, who is clad in a white gown and a white bonnet. Priyanka also reposted the snapshot on her Instagram stories, writing, ""Missed you @anjula_acharia."

Malti may be seen in another shot standing inside a room wearing a patterned off-white kurta and pyjama with little earrings. She enjoyed playing with the toys Anjula had given her. Priyanka said, "Sundays are for kurta pyjamas (heart eye emojis)." Anjula also uploaded further photos of Malti wearing the kurta pyjama combo. In one, she can be seen sitting on the floor with toys as Anjula caressed Priyanka's dog, Diana. Anjula said, "On Massi duty!" Anjula was seen in another clip playing with Malti, who was holding toys and a bag in her hand. She captioned it "Finger puppets (smiling face with hearts emoji)."

In January 2022, Priyanka and Nick had their first child through surrogacy. Priyanka announced the good news on her Instagram account. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," she added. We politely want privacy at this important time so that we can concentrate on our family. "Many thanks (red heart)."