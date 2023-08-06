Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bipasha Basu opens about Devi’s open heart surgery; says Karan was not ready

    Bipasha Basu shares her challenging journey as a mother after giving birth to her daughter Devi. Karan Singh Grover and her daughter was born with two heart holes and had to go through open heart surgery. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Bipasha Basu opens about Devi's open heart surgery; says Karan was not ready MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 6, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

    Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover became proud parents to daughter Devi in November. Despite sharing adorable family moments with fans, Bipasha recently spoke to Neha Dhupia about the difficulties she faced after Devi's birth. She revealed the heartbreaking news of her child having two holes in her heart and undergoing surgery at just three months old. The couple's journey has been filled with challenges, but their love and strength have helped them navigate this tough time, making their bond as a family even stronger.

    Bipasha Basu opens up about her daughter to Neha Dhupia

    ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan reacts to Shehzaada failure: Will never do a remake again

    In an emotional conversation with Neha Dhupia on Instagram, Bipasha Basu shared the challenges she faced during her pregnancy and motherhood journey. The actress revealed the shocking news that her daughter, Devi, was born with two holes in her heart, which was discovered three days after birth. At just three months old, Devi underwent surgery for a ventricular septal defect. Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover went through a traumatic experience during this time, but their love and strength as parents helped them support their daughter through the difficult journey. Bipasha said, "It’s been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face and I don't wish for this to happen to any mother."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

    Bipasha Basu talks about the surgery

    Bipasha shared her emotional journey during that tough time and the difficulty of making such decisions for her child. "You feel so sad, so burdened, so conflicted because how can you put such a small child in an open heart surgery. I remember during the third month we had gone for a scan. I had done the research, met surgeons in the hospitals, spoken to doctors. Karan was not ready, I was ready to kick this out of her," she said.

    Her daughter is fine now, and she wanted to share her story to provide information and support to other mothers. The Raaz actress said, "It is the toughest thing to have your little child and have these ten doctors explain to you what all can happen. Devi had a very successful operation, but those 6 hours when she was in the OT, my life felt like it stopped."

    ALSO READ: Darlings: Alia Bhatt celebrates 1 year of film; shares unseen BTS moments with Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood writers strike 2023: Guild tries to initiate talks with studios ADC

    Hollywood writers strike 2023: Guild tries to initiate talks with studios

    Darlings: Alia Bhatt celebrates 1 year of film; shares unseen BTS moments with Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah ADC

    Darlings: Alia Bhatt celebrates 1 year of film; shares unseen BTS moments with Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah

    Ileana DCruz welcomes a baby boy, see pics here ADC

    Ileana D’Cruz welcomes a baby boy, see pics here

    Kartik Aaryan reacts to Shehzaada failure: Will never do a remake again ADC

    Kartik Aaryan reacts to Shehzaada failure: Will never do a remake again

    Bigg Boss OTT: Is Raftaar hinting at featuring Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav in music video? ADC

    Bigg Boss OTT: Is Raftaar hinting at featuring Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav in music video?

    Recent Stories

    Football Manchester United secure 75M transfer of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta osf

    Manchester United secure €75M transfer of Danish striker Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta

    I am feeling lunar gravity Chandrayaan 3 s message to ISRO as it enters Moon orbit gcw

    'I am feeling lunar gravity': Chandrayaan-3's message to ISRO as it enters Moon's orbit

    Cricket Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan arrested and sentenced to three years osf

    Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan arrested and sentenced to three years

    Petrol and diesel prices today, August 6 Check the fuel rates in in Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

    Petrol and diesel prices today, August 6: Check the fuel rates in in Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities

    G20 Summit: US President Joe Biden to reach New Delhi on September 8

    G20 Summit: US President Joe Biden to reach New Delhi on September 8

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon