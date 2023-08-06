Bipasha Basu opens about Devi’s open heart surgery; says Karan was not ready

Bipasha Basu shares her challenging journey as a mother after giving birth to her daughter Devi. Karan Singh Grover and her daughter was born with two heart holes and had to go through open heart surgery. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover became proud parents to daughter Devi in November. Despite sharing adorable family moments with fans, Bipasha recently spoke to Neha Dhupia about the difficulties she faced after Devi's birth. She revealed the heartbreaking news of her child having two holes in her heart and undergoing surgery at just three months old. The couple's journey has been filled with challenges, but their love and strength have helped them navigate this tough time, making their bond as a family even stronger.

Bipasha Basu opens up about her daughter to Neha Dhupia

In an emotional conversation with Neha Dhupia on Instagram, Bipasha Basu shared the challenges she faced during her pregnancy and motherhood journey. The actress revealed the shocking news that her daughter, Devi, was born with two holes in her heart, which was discovered three days after birth. At just three months old, Devi underwent surgery for a ventricular septal defect. Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover went through a traumatic experience during this time, but their love and strength as parents helped them support their daughter through the difficult journey. Bipasha said, "It’s been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face and I don't wish for this to happen to any mother."

Bipasha Basu talks about the surgery

Bipasha shared her emotional journey during that tough time and the difficulty of making such decisions for her child. "You feel so sad, so burdened, so conflicted because how can you put such a small child in an open heart surgery. I remember during the third month we had gone for a scan. I had done the research, met surgeons in the hospitals, spoken to doctors. Karan was not ready, I was ready to kick this out of her," she said.

Her daughter is fine now, and she wanted to share her story to provide information and support to other mothers. The Raaz actress said, "It is the toughest thing to have your little child and have these ten doctors explain to you what all can happen. Devi had a very successful operation, but those 6 hours when she was in the OT, my life felt like it stopped."

