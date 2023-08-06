Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Justin Bieber: Whats his net Worth 2023: Is the singer still a Forbes A-Lister?

    Recently, Justin Bieber sold his song collection to Hipgnosis Song Capital for USD 200 million. Fans are now left wondering what his estimated net worth in 2023 will be. To learn more, keep reading.

    For USD 200 million, Justin Bieber just sold Hipgnosis Song Capital the rights to his song catalogue. Fans are left wondering what his net worth might be in 2023 as a result of this. For more information, keep reading. Baby, Justin's breakthrough song, has been on the radio and television for thirteen years. The songwriter hasn't been out of date for even a single year since then. The vocalist has established her viability as a commercial voice with each new record. He initially appeared on the Forbes list of the highest-paid musicians in the world starting in 2013. The teenage artist was making almost USD 58 million at the seventh position. The amount increased significantly to USD 83.5 million later in 2014. 

    Also Read: From Kartik Aaryan-Shahid Kapoor: Actors who're loved despite failuresility as a commercial voice with each new record. He initially appeared on the Forbes list of the highest-paid musicians in the world starting in 2013. The teenage artist was making almost USD 58 million at the seventh position. The amount increased significantly to USD 83.5 million later in 2014. 

    Celebrity Net Worth predicts that Justin Bieber will have a net worth of roughly $300 million by 2023. This continues to be a sharp increase from the starting number that this 29-year-old had. The vocalist of Intentions sold Hipgnosis Song Capital his 290-song catalogue for USD 200 million this year alone. With this, fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming hit song for this year. Hailey Bieber and Justin were recently spotted together while out on their "strawberry era" date. As new information becomes available, we'll make sure to update this section. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla as a result.

     

