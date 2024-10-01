Coldplay to retire post India tour? Here's what Chris Martin revealed

Coldplay has announced they will retire after releasing their 12th studio album, giving members the chance to explore personal projects. The band will release their 10th album, Moon Music, on October 4, 2024, and are set to perform in Mumbai in January 2025

As anticipation grows for Coldplay's upcoming performance in Mumbai, India next year, the band has also announced plans to retire after releasing their 12th studio album. Chris Martin confirmed this during a recent conversation, explaining that the decision would allow the members to explore personal endeavors outside the band. Coldplay, which has already released nine albums, is set to release their 10th album, Moon Music, on October 4, 2024.

Speaking with Apple Music 1, Chris Martin mentioned that they plan to make only 12 'proper albums,' emphasizing that having this limit pushes their quality control to be exceptionally high. He added that making it onto the album has become nearly impossible for a song, which, in his view, is beneficial since it prevents complacency and encourages improvement. He compared Coldplay's album count to that of some of their musical heroes, noting that there are 'only seven Harry Potter books, about 12 ½ Beatles albums, and a similar number for Bob Marley.' Martin also spoke to People magazine, explaining that creating an album as a band requires a lot of coordination among members, and he wanted to allow the others to have more time for themselves. While Coldplay will retire as a band, Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion plan to continue collaborating on other projects.

Meanwhile, Coldplay is scheduled to perform in Mumbai in January 2025. Many fans were disappointed when tickets for the concert sold out within minutes. Soon after, tickets began circulating on the black market at inflated prices, which led to Mumbai Police summoning BookMyShow's CEO regarding allegations of a ticketing scam. Amid these concerns, speculation on social media suggests that the concert might be canceled altogether.

The CEO of BookMyShow, Ashish Hemrajani, along with the company's technical head, was summoned on September 27 but did not appear before the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW). These summons followed a complaint regarding the sale of allegedly fake tickets for the highly anticipated Mumbai concert. Hemrajani has been summoned again on September 30 amid the ongoing probe. The investigation is based on a complaint filed by advocate Amit Vyas, who accused the online ticketing platform of engaging in black market ticket sales through scalpers and third-party websites at excessive prices. BookMyShow, in an earlier statement, denied involvement with scalpers and urged fans to be cautious of black market scams.

The excitement remains high as Coldplay is set to perform in India after an eight-year gap. Known for their iconic hits like 'Yellow' and 'Sky Full of Stars,' the Grammy-winning band will perform in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, at the iconic D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium. Originally, only two shows were planned, but a third one was added due to overwhelming demand.

