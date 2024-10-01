Triptii Dimri on Mere Mehboob dance step criticism: 'It won't stop me from experimenting'

Even though the fans are enjoying the song, they are not happy with the choreography. Some fans have gone so far as to label certain steps as cringeworthy and embarrassing, especially the ones done by Triptii.

Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao will soon be seen in the comedy film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. The fans are excited for the film to hit theaters; however, Triptii has found herself in the middle of trouble as several netizens are criticizing her and the filmmakers for her sensual song 'Mere Mehboob' from the film.

Social media users have taken issue with Triptii Dimri's sensual dance in Mere Mehboob, labeling it as cringeworthy and embarrassing. For the first time, the actor has responded to the criticism, stating that she wasn't expecting a negative reaction from fans.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress was asked about the hook step and if it made her uncomfortable. She responded, “Not really... As an actor, I'm trying to do different things. Earlier, I thought that to be an actor you only need to know acting, and you are fine. When things became true, I realized that when you are offered a show, you should know how to walk properly, when you are offered a dance number, you should know how to dance well. So, I have to try everything. I may not be good at everything, but what's wrong with trying? You must give it your best”.

The Animal actress admits that it is her first dance song and she was not expecting a bad response from the audience. “But it has happened to everybody. There will be things that people will not like, but that doesn't mean you stop experimenting or you stop doing what you want to do. You can't stop yourself. You have to look straight and just keep doing what you love. If you start thinking about what people are going to say and how people are going to perceive this, then you won't be honest to what you are doing,” she added.

Ganesh Acharya is the choreographer for the song Mere Mehboob. In it, Triptii is seen lying on the ground and doing what appear to be pelvic thrusts. Even though the fans are enjoying the song, they are not happy with the choreography. Some fans have gone so far as to label certain steps as cringeworthy and embarrassing, especially the ones done by Triptii.



