    Christmas 2021: BTS releases Butter Holiday remix dance practice video, check out

    BTS is here to make Christmas memorable for you. Lately, for their fans, they posted a holiday remix of the song Butter. Look at the quirky dance video right here. The original track was released in May 2021.  

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 9:00 AM IST
    BTS is here to make Christmas special for you. The famous South Korean boy band lately posted a three-minute clip where seven of their band members were seen dancing to a holiday remix for the May-released and Grammy-nominated song named Butter (Holiday remix). Unlike the official clip that had received 652 million views, this video had received more than 9 million views. The K-pop band was seen in a total playful and happy mood. The South Korean boy band posted the clip ahead of Christmas, and the band members could be seen dressed in colourful sweaters and sweatbands. After Hotter, Cooler, Sweeter, the holiday version song has been the fifth remix. 

    The original track was released in May 2021. The surprise that the South Korean band gave lately to their fans is unique as the band had announced that they would be on a sabbatical. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook looked cute in this festive video, take a look at it here. The song is a perfect Christmas gift for all BTS fans.

    Previously an official statement was shared by Hybe that read, BTS member SUGA was confirmed with COVID-19 on Friday, December 24, during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday December 23. The statement further said that Suga had completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities.

    They have also reassured the fans that he has not been in contact with any other member of BTS. Suga, who also had a number of personal engagements in the U.S. during BTS' official time off, had tested negative for the PCR test taken before travelling to the U.S. and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2021, 9:00 AM IST
