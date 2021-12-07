  • Facebook
    K-pop band BTS goes on a break, announces its event management company; here is why

    The South Korean boy band is ready to do something that it has not thought of in all the years. Still guessing what is it? Well, they are taking a break! Continue reading to know the details inside.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 11:18 AM IST
    South Korea’s popular K-pop band, BTS, is all set to take a break. This will be for the first time in their history that the band is going on a break. According to Big Hit Music, the event management company, this will the band’s first “extended period of rest” since 2019.

    Don’t’ fret much. The band is not splitting. Well, the break that we are talking about is the one that they will be taking with their families. Ahead of their March concert in 2022, the boy band has decided to go on holiday with their families together.

    Ever since their debut in 2013, this will be for the first time that all the seven members of BTS will take a holiday together, wherein they will be joined in by their family members. BTS has undoubtedly become one of the most popular music groups across the world. The band has been breaking records of online viewership as well as has sold millions of its singles.

    K-pop bands usually don’t take breaks out of the fear of losing their fan base. However, since BTS is already on the top, they don’t have many worries. What’s interesting is that the notice sent out by Big Hit Music regarding the band’s break, assures their fans that they would be returning soon. It also said that the boy band will have a live concert in Seoul in March next year.

    Recently, BTS was in Los Angeles for its first concert since the outbreak of the pandemic. The band had a surprise for their fans as they also took to the streets of LA to give a special performance. Their single ‘Buttle’ has been a chartbuster song of the year. BTS created havoc at the American Music Awards by bagging so many awards.

    However, at the Grammy awards nomination, the band could grab only one nomination that took all its fans by a surprise who hoped for more nominations, especially after how BTS performed at the AMA.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 11:18 AM IST
