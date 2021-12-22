  • Facebook
    BTS: Kim Taehyung raises online war against toxic masculinity, read details

    K-pop band BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V has the most followers on Instagram. He has 26.9 million followers and is very active on social media since the time he joined the app.  

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 9:28 PM IST
    K-pop ban BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V, has the most followers on Instagram. He has 26.9 million followers and is very active on social media since the time he joined the app.  Lately, he did something that won the heart of BTS fans. He showed his facial hair and went shirtless in his apartment after he gave his fans a glimpse of the Christmas tree and the pretty interiors of his home.   Seeing that clip, a Youtube channel made a report that said that he was inebriated to post such content for fans. Some of his followers were discussing about the hateful video that was posted on Weverse. It looked like s Kim Taehyung saw it and was not happy about the same.   

    He revealed as per a report in Bollywood Life, that he does not prefer such content and nor does the fellow stars from the K-Pop fraternity.  He also said that such things affect his family and BTS V would sue the channel on behalf of all who has been hurt. The members of the South Korean band BTS earlier joined Instagram and have had made their own personal accounts. All the seven handles have crossed more than 35 lakh followers.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2021, 9:28 PM IST
