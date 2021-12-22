BTS: Kim Taehyung raises online war against toxic masculinity, read details

K-pop ban BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V, has the most followers on Instagram. He has 26.9 million followers and is very active on social media since the time he joined the app. Lately, he did something that won the heart of BTS fans. He showed his facial hair and went shirtless in his apartment after he gave his fans a glimpse of the Christmas tree and the pretty interiors of his home. Seeing that clip, a Youtube channel made a report that said that he was inebriated to post such content for fans. Some of his followers were discussing about the hateful video that was posted on Weverse. It looked like s Kim Taehyung saw it and was not happy about the same.

He revealed as per a report in Bollywood Life, that he does not prefer such content and nor does the fellow stars from the K-Pop fraternity. He also said that such things affect his family and BTS V would sue the channel on behalf of all who has been hurt. The members of the South Korean band BTS earlier joined Instagram and have had made their own personal accounts. All the seven handles have crossed more than 35 lakh followers.

Also read: BTS to hold in-person concert in Seoul; details inside

The BTS members include RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, who have joined social media and have also posted their first photos on their Instagram handles. Jim was seen posting a photo in a white full sleeves T-shirt and had written a caption that read, "Permission To Dance". The snap was liked by more than 30 lakh people. Suga, on the flip side had posted a photo of nature. He had put a shot of trees but did not put a caption on the image. Jungkook was seen posting a snap of the beach and had written, "No Way Home". The photo was liked by 27 lakh masses and had also posted another picture of sitting at the iconic SoFi stadium.

Also read: K-pop band BTS goes on a break, announces its event management company; here is why