Chhath puja: Bhojpuri Actress Trisha Kar Madhu trolled for performing ritual; check out

Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu is getting trolled for her latest post on Chhath puja. The actress has done many music videos. Here is why she was trolled.

Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu has been creating headlines for different reasons. Her alleged private video had gone viral. People on social media are not ready to forgive her because of her bold act in a 22-minute video that had arrived on many social media platforms.

The actress had also requested her fans to end the same by apologising but it looks like she is been brutually trolled on social media. Despite apologising many times for the same, she is becoming a target of trolling.

The actress lately was seen performing Chatth Puja, but ETimes had reported that a lot of nasty comments were dropped on the video. Users had written, "Don't do all this puja, this doesn't suit you". At the same time, another had also written that Chhatth mother would not forgive you.

The actress, who is very active on social media, seems to have moved ahead from the incident. A few days back, she had taken to Instagram to post a photo of herself in a red saree and had written a caption that read, "छठ पूजा का पावन पर्व, करो मिलकर सूर्य देव को प्रणाम, आपको मिले सुख-शांति अपार, छठ पूजा 2021 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं". She had even posted a video clip while fans showed unconditional love to the actress.

To talk about the leaked video of the actress, the person who has released the content of the video has not been found. According to reports online, the actress was seen in an intimate position with an unidentified man in a bedroom. Her act had landed her in controversies, and she had got a lot of negative comments on the same. Although, it looks like the actress has forgotten the past and focused on her professional life. She has also done numerous music videos and has always impressed fans with her dance moves.