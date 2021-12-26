Check out Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Christmas celebration; couple pose with doggos

Actress Priyanka Chopra is all smiles as husband Nick Jonas kisses her. The couple was seen posing for the camera along with their three dogs, Diana, Gino and Panda.

Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas celebrated Christmas at their beautiful Los Angeles home with their three dogs Diana, Gino and Panda. Priyanka and Nick often travel for work but manage to be together on important days like the festive season, birthday, etc.

Likewise, Christmas is all about spending time with your family and loved ones, hence enjoying the spirit of the festive Priyanka and Nick sharing a beautiful family moment. Sending their Christmas wishes to fans, both dropped an adorable click.

Nick wrote on Instagram, "Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours." The post shows Priyanka in a green dress, posing on Nick's lap as he plants a kiss on her cheek. Priyanka was seen holding Diana in her arms; their other two dogs, Gino and Panda, joined them as they posed for prefect family pictures.

In the backdrop, we can see a giant decorated Christmas tree that was lit up for the night. In a recent interview, Priyanka talked about this year's Christmas celebrations. Like PeeCee as she is busy working, her husband will be buying gifts for the whole family.

Yes, Priyanka has been busy with her just-released Hollywood movie, The Matrix Resurrections. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, and was released on HBO Max. The Matrix Resurrections is the 4th chapter in the popular sci-fi film franchise. Lana Wachowski written and helmed the film. He and his sister Lilly Wachowski had earlier directed the previous three titles – The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.