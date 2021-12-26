  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Check out Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Christmas celebration; couple pose with doggos

    Actress Priyanka Chopra is all smiles as husband Nick Jonas kisses her. The couple was seen posing for the camera along with their three dogs, Diana, Gino and Panda.

    Check out Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Christmas celebration; couple pose with doggos RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 26, 2021, 9:07 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas celebrated Christmas at their beautiful Los Angeles home with their three dogs Diana, Gino and Panda. Priyanka and Nick often travel for work but manage to be together on important days like the festive season, birthday, etc. 

    Likewise, Christmas is all about spending time with your family and loved ones, hence enjoying the spirit of the festive Priyanka and Nick sharing a beautiful family moment. Sending their Christmas wishes to fans, both dropped an adorable click.

    Nick wrote on Instagram, "Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours." The post shows Priyanka in a green dress, posing on Nick's lap as he plants a kiss on her cheek. Priyanka was seen holding Diana in her arms; their other two dogs, Gino and Panda, joined them as they posed for prefect family pictures.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

    In the backdrop, we can see a giant decorated Christmas tree that was lit up for the night. In a recent interview, Priyanka talked about this year's Christmas celebrations. Like PeeCee as she is busy working, her husband will be buying gifts for the whole family. 

    Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor and more attend Kunal Shahi Kapoor’s Christmas celebrations

    Yes, Priyanka has been busy with her just-released Hollywood movie, The Matrix Resurrections. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, and was released on HBO Max. The Matrix Resurrections is the 4th chapter in the popular sci-fi film franchise. Lana Wachowski written and helmed the film. He and his sister Lilly Wachowski had earlier directed the previous three titles – The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2021, 9:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After BTS Suga RM and Jin have also tested positive for Covid 19 drb

    After BTS’ Suga, RM and Jin have also tested positive for Covid-19

    Did Ali Fazal REVEAL his WEDDING DATE with Richa Chadha? Find out drb

    Did Ali Fazal REVEAL his WEDDING DATE with Richa Chadha? Find out

    Bigg Boss 15: SS Rajamouli directs Salman Khan; Alia Bhatt becomes DOP as Jr NTR, Ram Charan spectate drb

    Bigg Boss 15: SS Rajamouli directs Salman Khan; Alia Bhatt becomes DOP as Jr NTR, Ram Charan spectate

    Marvel Studios Kevin Feige talks about India here is what he said drb

    Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige talks about India; here is what he said

    MP Private school asks Saif Ali Khan Kareen Kapoor son name in exam drb

    MP: Private school asks Saif Ali Khan, Kareen Kapoor’s son’s name in exam

    Recent Stories

    Netizens called Aadar Jain 'Sasta Ranbir Kapoor' for his looks as he posed for paparazzi with Tara Sutaria RCB

    Netizens called Aadar Jain 'Sasta Ranbir Kapoor' for his looks as he posed for paparazzi with Tara Sutaria

    Doctors on January 2022 vaccine drive Some call it need of the hour, others say move lacks scientific basis

    Doctors on January 2022 vaccine drive: Some call it need of the hour, others say move lacks scientific basis

    After BTS Suga RM and Jin have also tested positive for Covid 19 drb

    After BTS’ Suga, RM and Jin have also tested positive for Covid-19

    Did Ali Fazal REVEAL his WEDDING DATE with Richa Chadha? Find out drb

    Did Ali Fazal REVEAL his WEDDING DATE with Richa Chadha? Find out

    Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Karishma Kapoor and more attend Kunal Shahi Kapoor Christmas celebrations drb

    Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor and more attend Kunal Shahi Kapoor’s Christmas celebrations

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon
    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon