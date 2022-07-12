Chase trailer released by Kiccha Sudeep; fans give it a thumbs up!

Talk around the film Chase has been intense for a while now and the trailer of the film has proved to be worth all the hype. Directed by Hari Anand aka Vilok Shetty, the film is ready to hit screens on July 15.

The film which has been produced by Manohar Suvarna under Simplyfun Media Network is a thriller and has a mega-star cast. The trailer of the film was released by none other than Kiccha Sudeep and it has left the audience wanting more. “Superb”, “Waiting,” “Looks innovative,” are some of the comments that have been left by fans after watching the trailer.

Meanwhile, be it in the acting department, the title of the film or its unique content, the movie has been attracting headlines since day one. The music of has also been a major highlight and with six songs including the Chase theme, the musical offering is indeed a treat for fans. Helmed by musical composer Karthik Acharya, the album features soulful, romantic and upbeat tracks to satisfy music lovers of all kinds.

Singers like Anuradha Bhat, Harish Venkat, Sanjith Hegde and Benny Dayal have lent their unique voice to the numbers. Songs for the film have been shot in places as varied as Himachal Pradesh, Mangaluru and Udupi.

Hari Anand is overwhelmed by the love that fans have shown to the music of the film and is confident that they will shower the same appreciation on the film. Meanwhile, Chase features actors like Sheetal Shetty, Pramod Shetty, Radhika Narayan, Aravind Bolar and Avinash Divakar

