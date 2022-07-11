Shiva Rajkumar birthday: No celebrations for Sandalwood star this year

On July 12, Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar will be 60. Since the actor hasn't been able to host birthday festivities for the past two years owing to the epidemic, his fans had hoped for some lavish birthday parties.

It is terrible that he won't be organising celebrations this year, despite the pandemic situation is far better currently. The cause is his brother Puneeth Rajkumar's dying in November of last year, as you could have surmised.

For the first time ever, Shivarajkumar will celebrate his birthday alone, and he has no desire to throw a party in his brother's honour. Additionally, he has stated that he has not yet recovered from the agony of losing Puneeth and that no festivities will occur.

Close associates of Puneeth Rajkumar recently said that he was preparing a surprise party for his older brother's 60th birthday and that he had enormous preparations for it. Sadly, he went away before that could materialise, and ever since they learned about Appu's dream, admirers have been moved to tears.

However, rumour has it that Shivarajkumar would surprise his admirers with a present on his birthday even if there won't be any celebrations. There is much speculation that the unexpected present will be the introduction of a new movie or some other development for his forthcoming movies. The unnamed movie starring Shiva Rajkumar and directed by Kotresh could be given a name that appeals to the majority of Shiva Rajkumar's followers. The movie is advertised as a political thriller.

Vijay Milton's most recent film, Bairagee, starring Shiva Rajkumar, debuted on July 1 to favourable reviews, and the actor even teased a possible sequel.