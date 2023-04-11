Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Celina Jaitly hits back at film critic Umair Sandhu, who claims she SLEPT with Feroz and his son Fardeen Khan

    The self-proclaimed film critic Umair Sandhu tweeted, "Celina is the only Actress in Bollywood who slept with both Father (Feroze Khan) & son (Fardeen Khan)" To which she said, '... cure your erectile dysfunction'

    Celina Jaitly, a Bollywood actress, attacked self-proclaimed film critic Umair Sandhu on Tuesday, who is notorious for posting provocative tweets about celebs. Celina responded on Twitter to his claim that she is the "only actress in Bollywood who has slept with both Father (Feroz Khan) and Son (Fardeen Khan) many times."

    Celina took to her Twitter account to reply to Umair and tagged the Twitter Safety handle to “take action" against the man. She wrote, “Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth and length to become a man and some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem… like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! #celinajaitly @TwitterSafety. Please take action."

    Celina’s supporters applauded her for speaking up. One user wrote, “Well done, Celina. More power to you!" Another one commented, “Take legal action, ma’am."

    Did you know Feroz Khan was the one who introduced Celina to Bollywood?
    Celina debuted her Bollywood with the film Janasheen, which also starred Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan. The late actor supposedly launched Celina, and the actress revealed in one of her interviews that Feroz Khan and his family "made her feel like a princess" during the filming of Janasheen. Feroz Khan co-wrote, edited, directed, and produced the picture.

    About Celina Jaitly
    The actress comes from an Army family and a college graduate from Odisha. In 2001, she crowned Miss India. The following year, she finished fourth in the Miss Universe contest. She made her cinematic debut in the song video Oh Kehri. She made her Bollywood debut in Feroz Khan's 2003 flick Janasheen. She also acted in No Entry, directed by Boney Kapoor, starring Fardeen Khan.
     

