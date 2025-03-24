IPL 2025, GT vs PBKS Preview: Will Shreyas Iyer's leadership turn Punjab Kings into title contenders?

Read Full Article

With a fresh leadership at the helm, Punjab Kings will be eager to overturn their underwhelming past and make a strong statement as they kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

Iyer’s Leadership Brings New Hope for Punjab Kings

Having guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title last year and previously leading Delhi Capitals to the 2020 final, new Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer will be banking on his proven leadership credentials to steer Punjab towards their maiden IPL crown. Despite frequent squad revamps and rebranding from Kings XI Punjab, the franchise has struggled to make a significant impact, failing to finish in the top five in the last four seasons.

Iyer’s arrival also marks a reunion with head coach Ricky Ponting, a partnership that Punjab hopes will revitalize their campaign. Punjab’s batting will hinge on Iyer, Australian keeper-batter Josh Inglis, young Prabhsimran Singh, Marcus Stoinis, and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Their bowling attack will be spearheaded by left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, supported by Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Sen, and Yash Thakur, with experienced spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar handling spin duties.

Gujarat Titans Seek Redemption Under Gill

On the other side, Gujarat Titans, led by Indian vice-captain Shubman Gill, will be keen to bounce back after a disappointing eighth-place finish last season. Gill, who was instrumental in India's Champions Trophy triumph earlier this month, will look to make a mark alongside England’s Jos Buttler at the top. The Titans boast a formidable middle order with Sherfane Rutherford, Sai Sudharsan, and M Shahrukh Khan, while their all-rounders Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, and Washington Sundar add depth.

Gujarat’s bowling arsenal will be headlined by pacers Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Prasidh Krishna, while Rashid Khan leads the spin attack, supported by Sai Kishore. With a balanced mix of experience and youth, Gujarat will aim to reclaim their dominant form from the 2022 and 2023 seasons, when they secured the title and finished as runners-up, respectively.

Key Players in Form

Both teams will be high on confidence, with Gill and Iyer coming off strong international performances. Iyer emerged as India’s top scorer in the Champions Trophy with 243 runs in five matches, while Gill also played a crucial role with a century in the opening game against Bangladesh.

As the IPL 2025 season gets underway, Punjab Kings hope to shake off their history of underachievement, while Gujarat Titans seek redemption after a tough season. With two dynamic captains at the forefront, an electrifying contest awaits fans in Ahmedabad.

Squads

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Sherfane Rutherford, Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Brar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Singh, Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Marco Jansen, Glenn Maxwell, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Kuldeep Sen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur.

