Has Salman Khan indirectly confirmed that Shehnaaz Gill is dating Raghav Juyal? Know details

At the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in Mumbai, Salman Khan gave subtle hints about Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal's rumored romance and relationship. Read on to know more.

Soon-to-be debutant actress Shehnaaz Gill's love life seems to be blossoming again. The actress suffered a heart-breaking emotional setback after she lost love of her life, Sidharth Shukla. The duo were rumored to be dating but never made their relationship public. While many have seen the actress struggle through a rough patch, the 'Honsla Rakh' actress finally seems to be getting over her painful past. But, it seems Salman Khan does not believe in the same.

The actress recently made a grand starry appearance at the trailer launch of her upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and the Punjabi singer-actress got asked whether she got nervous while shooting for the big film.

Nevertheless, Salman Khan repeatedly advising Shehnaaz to move on speaks volumes about her personal life and the shortcomings she has suffered in the past year. Well, the game of hints about Shehnaaz's rumored relationship and dating did not end there. The Bollywood superstar and global icon Salman Khan seems to have indirectly confirmed Shehnaaz Gill's dating rumours with Raghav Juyal.

During the trailer launch of the film, Salman Khan asserted, "Iss film ke dauran maine ek chemistry dekhi hain. Lekin koi usko aage badhane ki koshish nahi kar raha."

At this point, Salman turned towards the cast, trying to be subtle and not making any statements, and continued, "Ek chemistry dekhi hain, aapne bhi dekhi hain, lekin vo dur dur se vibe hota hain. Koi ek kadam aage badhata hain, but isne try kiya aur vo ek kadam piche ho jata hain. Yeh bhala kyu?."

To which Raghav immediately chimes in with a sheer (couplet of a ghazal) and said, "Voh Kaam bhala kya kaam bhala, jo kaam ka charcha sar par ho, vo ishq wala kya ishq huva jis ishq ka charcha ghar par ho."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film, releases in theatres on Eid on April 21, 2023. A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

