Pooja Bhatt sparks debate with reply to Akshay Kumar's 5-year-old tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has been in the investigation stage by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The five-year struggle and prayers have come to an end; CBI has filed a closure report on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, ruling out foul play. The CBI authorities have given a clean chit to Rhea Chakraborty and others who are involved in the case. But the decision is not out yet; until the court approves the closure file, the case is still on.

Pooja Bhatt reply to Akshay Kumar:

In the middle of all the CBI news and Rhea Chakraborty cases, Pooja Bhatt's tweet raised concerns all over. Pooja Bhatt replied to Akshay Kumar's 5-year-old tweet. Just after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead, the speculations around his death started. Akshay Kumar tweeted, "SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail 🙏🏻 #Prayers on August 19, 2020.

Now, in 2025, Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Pooja Bhatt replied to his tweet saying, "The CBI’s March 22, 2025, closure report confirms Sushant Singh Rajput’s death as suicide with no foul play, clearing #RheaChakraborty and others. The truth has prevailed. 🙏 #Prayers answered.''

Pooja Bhatt sparks debate:

This seems like a casual tweet, but there is more. After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, many things came to light. Like big stars mistreating Sushant Singh Rajput just because he is an outsider, nepotism, and many more. One of the most heard names during those issues is Mahesh Bhatt. There were allegations against Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty about their affair. It was also suspected that Mahesh Bhatt used Rhea to drive Sushant Singh Rajput to death.

Now, Pooja Bhatt's tweet didn't go well with the fans and netizens as she sounded arrogant by replying to Akshay Kumar's 5-year-old tweet. This seems more like a counter to everyone who prayed for the truth. There are still suspicions that this case is not being investigated properly and the truth is hidden. But we need to wait till the court announces the judgement over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case closure report.

