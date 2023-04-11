Malayalam superstar Mohanlal gets new Range Rover SUV; know its SHOCKING price (Video)

Mohanlal owns an extensive collection of expensive cars. To add to his collection, he purchased a brand new white Range Rover SUV costing many crores.

Mohanlal, the Malayalam superstar, owns more than a half-dozen premium automobiles. He just bought another expensive SUV for his collection. Mohanlal, according to rumours, purchased a white Range Rover SUV. Photos and videos of him and his wife posing with the automobile and getting the key have gone popular on social media. The automobile costs between Rs 4-5 crore.

Mohanlal was most recently seen in Shaji Kailas' Alone. However, the picture received mixed reviews from reviewers and moviegoers alike.

Mohanlal purchased one of his most valued possessions to add to his collection. He spent Rs 4-5 crore on a white Range Rover SUV. After collecting the keys from the showroom, he drove his automobile throughout Kerala with his wife. Social internet is awash with photos and videos of Mohanlal and his car.

Mohanlal car collections: Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 90 lakh, Toyota Land Cruiser for Rs 1.36 crore, Mercedes Benz GL350 worth Rs 78 lakh, and Lamborghini Urus are among Mohanlal's collections.

Mohanlal is currently filming Malaikottai Vaaliban. He also has Prithviraj Sukumar's Empuraan and his directorial debut, Barroz, at various stages of development. He's been cast in a cameo role in Rajinikanth's Jailer. Nelson Dilipkumar directs the film.