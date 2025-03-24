IPL 2025: Dale Steyn predicts the date for 300-run total after SRH's explosive innings against RR

Read Full Article

Former South African Dale Steyn made a massive prediction for a 300-run total after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s explosive batting in the IPL 2025 clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 23.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fiery batting was on display as the hosts posted a total of 286/6 in 20 overs on the board, the second-highest total in the history of IPL. Ishan Kishan was the star performer as he played a scintillating unbeaten innings of 106 off 47 balls, including 11 fours and 6 sixes, at a strike rate of 225.53. Travis Head pulled out all the strokeplays in his arsenal and scored a cracking 67 off 31 balls, while Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy unleashed their firepower to score 34 and 30, respectively.

Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to defend their total by restricting Rajasthan Royals to 242/6 despite half-centuries by Dhruv Jurel (70) and Sanju Samson (66). In SRH’s innings, at one point it was apparent that the hosts were likely to post a record 300-run total after they posted 135/2 in 10 overs. However, they lost momentum in the latter half of the innings as Rajasthan Royals pulled things back with crucial wickets. With SRH missing out on posting a 300-run total, Dale Steyn predicted a date on which the massive feat will be achieved.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), the former SRH bowler predicted that April 17 would be the day when an IPL team will breach the 300-run mark in an innings.

“Small prediction. April 17 we’ll see the first 300 in IPL. Who knows, I might even be there to see it happen,"

Dale Steyn’s massive prediction for 300-run total

April 17 will be the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The last time when two sides met at Wankhede Stadium, Suryakumar Kumar headlined with an innings of 102 off 51 balls to help MI chase down the 174-run target set by SRH in 17.2 overs.

SRH came close to posting 300-run total four times

The match against Rajasthan Royals was not the first time when Sunrisers Hyderabad came close to posting a 300-run total. In the match against Delhi Capitals, SRH shattered RCB’s all-time record by posting a total of 266/7 in Delhi.

Then, Sunrisers Hyderabad shattered their own IPL record by putting up a total of 277/3 against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad last year. In the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, SRH posted a IPL record total of 287/3 in Bengaluru.

However, despite these explosive performances, SRH has yet to breach the elusive 300-run mark, leaving fans eagerly anticipating whether Dale Steyn’s bold prediction will come true on April 17 at the Wankhede Stadium.

