Celebs are all hearts for Kunal Kapoor, Naina Bachchan after couple welcome baby boy

Actor Kunal Kapoor and his wife Naina Bachchan have been blessed with a baby boy. The actor took to social media to confirm the news in an official statement that read: To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actor and his wife kept their pregnancy under the wraps, as the couple did not share any pictures or videos on social media. Soon after the good news was shared, the couple was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans, friends and family.

First in line to shower love for the couple was Naina Bachchan's cousin Shweta Bachchan, who said: 'Love you all' along with an emoticon of a heart and a baby.

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan was all hearts for the blessed couple, signing off the message with 'From Hrithik Machu'. Hrithik's former wife, Sussanne Khan, too wished the couple stating, "Bigggesttt congratulations kuns n nains.. u are gonna be incredible parents."

Other celebrities who wished Kunal and Naina were Angad Bedi, Akshay Oberoi, Jitesh Pillai, Varun Sheth, Cyrus Sahukar, Mitakshara Kumar, Sophie Choudry.

Kunal Kapoor will soon be making his directorial debut with a short film on the work front. The actor is also producing a biopic on Shiva Keshavan, a rare winter Olympian from India.

