Cardi B turns creative director for Playboy Magazine at residence; singer wears sexy mirrored mini dress

Rapper Cardi B joined the Playboy magazine as first creative director at her residence. She celebrated her new position in style at the Playboy x Big Bunny party in Miami.

American rapper and songwriter Cardi B is now Playboy's first creative director in residence. Two days ago, Cardi B took to Instagram and Twitter account and shared this news, excited to take on this new role. Besides becoming a creative director, Cardi B would be the founding member of the popular magazine’s creator-led platform.

The rapper called it a dream come true and shared a picture along with this caption, “Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary @playboy, it's ME!!! Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know yall are going to love what we put together I'm startin this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!! We're going to have soooooo much fun”

A few nights ago, Cardi B was seen celebrating her new role at Playboy Party, which was held in Miami's Art Basel. The Bronx-born singer donned a heavily mirrored Prada mini-dress. Thanks to the skimpy dress, the rapper flaunted her legs. She completes the look with silver-strap heels. Cardi B also wore a diamond Playboy bunny pendant and lots of blinged-out jewellery. It was a massive jewelled Cuban links chain featuring a gigantic diamond-encrusted Playboy bunny and multiple more small bunny handing to the sides.

Cardi looked dazzling with multiple diamond-covered bracelets and a big silver luxury wristwatch. According to a press note, Cardi’s role in the Playboy will provide artistic direction across the Playboy brand.