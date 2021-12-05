  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cardi B turns creative director for Playboy Magazine at residence; singer wears sexy mirrored mini dress

    Rapper Cardi B joined the Playboy magazine as first creative director at her residence. She celebrated her new position in style at the Playboy x Big Bunny party in Miami.

    Cardi B turns creative director for Playboy Magazine at residence; singer wears sexy mirrored mini dress RCB
    Author
    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 5, 2021, 9:41 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    American rapper and songwriter Cardi B is now Playboy's first creative director in residence. Two days ago, Cardi B took to Instagram and Twitter account and shared this news, excited to take on this new role. Besides becoming a creative director, Cardi B would be the founding member of the popular magazine’s creator-led platform. 

    The rapper called it a dream come true and shared a picture along with this caption, “Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary @playboy, it's ME!!! Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know yall are going to love what we put together I'm startin this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!! We're going to have soooooo much fun”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

    A few nights ago, Cardi B was seen celebrating her new role at Playboy Party, which was held in Miami's Art Basel. The Bronx-born singer donned a heavily mirrored Prada mini-dress. Thanks to the skimpy dress, the rapper flaunted her legs. She completes the look with silver-strap heels. Cardi B also wore a diamond Playboy bunny pendant and lots of blinged-out jewellery. It was a massive jewelled Cuban links chain featuring a gigantic diamond-encrusted Playboy bunny and multiple more small bunny handing to the sides. 

    Also Read: Cardi B stuns in black at American Music Awards; you can’t RESIST her ‘too hot to handle’ look (photos)
     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

    Cardi looked dazzling with multiple diamond-covered bracelets and a big silver luxury wristwatch. According to a press note, Cardi’s role in the Playboy will provide artistic direction across the Playboy brand.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2021, 9:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pregnant Kylie Jenner Travis Scott W magazine cover LEAKED RCB

    (Video) Pregnant Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's W magazine cover LEAKED; check out netizens’ reactions

    Kannada actor S Shivaram passes away at 83; Rajesh Dhruva, Chandu Gowda, and other stars mourn his death drb

    Kannada actor S Shivaram passes away at 83; Rajesh Dhruva, Chandu Gowda, and other stars mourn his death

    Kartik Aaryan FINALLY reacts to being dropped from Karan Johar's Dostana 2; THIS is what he said drb

    Kartik Aaryan FINALLY reacts to being dropped from Karan Johar's Dostana 2; THIS is what he said

    Mallika Dua father vetran journalist Vinod Dua no more cremation to be held on Sunday drb

    Veteran journalist Vinod Dua no more; daughter Mallika Dua confirms funeral to be held on Sunday

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: THIS is the theme for Sangeet, Mehendi and marriage, reportedly drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: THIS is the theme for Sangeet, Mehendi and marriage, reportedly

    Recent Stories

    India 4th case of Omicron variant in Mumbai unvaccinated patient-dnm

    India's 4th case of Omicron variant in Mumbai unvaccinated patient

    Pregnant Kylie Jenner Travis Scott W magazine cover LEAKED RCB

    (Video) Pregnant Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's W magazine cover LEAKED; check out netizens’ reactions

    These health-related gadgets will help you improve your well-being drb

    These health-related gadgets will help you improve your well-being

    Malaika Arora proves that she is the greatest fashionista in a sequined dress with a thigh-slit drb

    Malaika Arora proves that she is the greatest fashionista in a sequined dress with a thigh-slit

    BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu enters final, to face An Seyoung-ayh

    BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu enters final, to face An Seyoung

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expects MCFC to maintain consistency against BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expects MCFC to maintain consistency against BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzauioli wants BFC to exploit MCFC's weak points (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzauioli wants BFC to exploit MCFC's weak points (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Northeast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts NEUFC clash a chance for FCG to bounce back (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts NEUFC clash a chance for FCG to bounce back (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Jose Manuel Diaz happy with a point for SCEB against CFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz happy with a point for SCEB against CFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC was the better team that deserved to win vs SCEB (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC was the better team that deserved to win vs SCEB (WATCH)

    Video Icon