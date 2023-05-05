Cannes Film Festival: Anushka Sharma to debut, meets Emmanuel Lenin with husband Virat Kohli

In Cannes 2023, Anushka Sharma will be making her film debut. The actress will commemorate women in film with Kate Winslet.

Anushka Sharma will make her Cannes debut this year, adding another feather to her ornate crown. Along with Hollywood legend Kate Winslet, the Bollywood superstar will celebrate women in film. With her excellent acting abilities, Anushka Sharma has established herself as one of the greatest film idols with a sizable international fan base. After starring in hit films like Sultan, PK, and Sanju, the actress has decided to broaden her horizons.

At the French Embassy in New Delhi, Anushka Sharma and cricketing legend Virat Kohli, who never fails to turn heads with their chemistry, met Emmanuel Lenin, the ambassador of France to India. Emmanuel Lenin used his Twitter account to share the photo with the couple.

He captioned, "A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma! I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival."

Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, will screen at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, the festival's organisers said on Thursday. The movie will be shown at the prestigious film gala's Midnight Screenings segment. At a press conference in Cannes, film distributor Iris Knobloch and Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, made the announcement.

In the meantime, Anushka's upcoming movie, Chakda Xpress, is based on the life and times of Jhulan Goswami, the greatest fast bowler in women's cricket history.

