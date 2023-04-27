Why has Vivek Agnihotri denied Filmfare awards despite 7 nominations? know details here

It might be shocking to fans, but the noted filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri whose film The Kashmir Files has bagged seven nominations, has rejected the coveted Filmfare awards.

He said he does not wish to be part of an oppressive and corrupt system or awards that treats writers, directors, and other HODs & crew members of a film as inferior to and/or as slaves to stars. Reacting to a tweet about the Filmfare nominations this year, Vivek has slammed the awards show brutally with his long and explosive note. He also talked about the birth and invention of a new parallel Hindi film industry.

Making an announcement about Filmfare being a trash institution where only the stars matter but not the filmmaker and his repertoire, Vivek took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday and wrote, "I learnt from media that #TheKashmirFiles, is nominated in 7 categories for the 68th Filmfare Awards. But I politely refuse to be part of these unethical and anti-cinema awards. Here is why: According to Filmfare, other than the stars, nobody has a face. Nobody matters. That is why, in the sycophant and unethical world of Filmfare, Master Directors like Sanjay Bhansali or Sooraj Barjatya have no faces. Sanjay Bhansali looks like Alia Bhatt, Sooraj like Mr. Bachchan, and Anees Bazmi like Kartik Aaryan. It is not that a filmmaker's dignity comes from Filmfare Awards, but this humiliating system must end."

He added, "Therefore, as my protest and dissent against a corrupt, unethical, and sycophant establishment of Bollywood. I have decided not to accept such awards. I refuse to be part of any oppressive and corrupt system or awards which treats writers, directors, and other HODs & crew members of a film inferior to and/or as slaves to stars."

Congratulating those who may not win, he wrote, "My congratulations to all those who win and more to those who do not. The brighter side is that I am not alone. Slowly but steadily, a parallel Hindi film industry is emerging. Until then.." He added lines from a Dushyant Kumar poem about revolt for change and included the hashtag #HumDekhenge (we will see)".

