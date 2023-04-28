Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Here are 7 ways to have glowing skin like Shaakuntalam star

    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns 35 today. In order to mark the birthday of the Shaakuntalam star, Here are seven ways to have glowing skin like the South industry superstar.

    article_image1

    Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu / Instagram

    Best known for brilliant performances in Dookudu, Kaththi, Theri, Eega, Mersal, and so on, today marks the 35th birthday of the finest performers in the South film industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. 

    The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media and recently got seen in Shaakuntalam, which has garnered mixed reviews at the box office. Here's a glance at the seven ways you can have glowing skin like Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

    article_image2

    Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu / Instagram

    1. Cleansing:

    Being a devout and ardent follower of Korean skincare, Samantha cleanses and moisturizes her face in the morning. Apart from this, she begins her day with a glass of apple cider vinegar and wheatgrass juice. Sam then finishes with a collagen shot (to rehydrate the skin).

    article_image3

    Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu / Instagram

    2. Steaming:

    Samantha swears that steaming twice a week works wonders. She insists that it is a boon for dehydrated skin. She once in an interview, said, "Steaming works wonders for dehydrated skin..once or twice a week..all you need is a large bowl of hot water and a towel over your head."

    article_image4

    Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu / Instagram

    3. Double masking:

    Using two face masks consecutively helps address multiple concerns, like dryness and dull skin. Samantha follows this routine, too, and now you know why her skin is always spotless.

    article_image5

    Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu / Instagram

    4. Vitamin infusion therapy:

    Samantha loves sharing her secrets with her Insta fam, and the actress has also revealed that she undergoes Vitamin Infusion Therapy once a month. Talking about this, she said, "Firstly, I love my glowy skin., Though sometimes get asked if I need a tissue to wipe the sweat off my face. Dermafrac Vitamin infusion therapy infuses tons of goodness into your skin. It helps with fine lines, pigmentation, open pores, congested skin, and dry patches and what all of you want to hear and gives you the glow."

    article_image6

    Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu / Instagram

    5. Wearing sunscreen daily:

    Samantha insists that using sunscreen is so much more important. Sunscreen is the key to protecting the skin from harmful UV rays and preventing damage that can lead to premature aging and discoloration. You should wear sunscreen with at least SPF 30 daily on cloudy or overcast days.

    article_image7

    Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu / Instagram

    6. Hydration:

    Drinking water is essential to keeping the skin hydrated and healthy. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water daily to ensure your skin gets the hydration it needs. Drinking water can also help to flush out toxins and impurities that can harm the skin.

    article_image8

    Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu / Instagram

    7. Moisturizing properly:

    Properly moisturizing your skin is essential to keeping it healthy and glowing. After washing your face, apply a moisturizer suitable for your skin type. Moisturizing helps to keep the skin hydrated and protects it from environmental damage. It is mandatory to choose a moisturizer with SPF, which will protect the skin from harmful UV rays.

