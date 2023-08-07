Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Byomkesh O Durgo Rohoshyo: Dev-Rukimini bid friendship day wishes in character

    Dev and Rukmini are the stars of the Birsa Dasgupta-directed movie. Ajit is portrayed by Ambarish Bhattacharya.

    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 2:06 PM IST

    Dev and Rukmini Maitra's relationship, whether it be on-screen or in real life, is undeniably captivating for their admirers. They are entertaining, and they post about how much they love one another on social media. Now, Dev and Rukmini used their on-screen personas Byomkesh Bakshi and Satyabati to send each other happy friendship day messages on social media. They make fun of each other, make fun of each other, and enjoy mockingly becoming upset at each other. Dev and Rukmini posted two images from Byomkesh O Durgo Rohoshyo on Friendship Day, demonstrating their endearing friendship.

    According to the images, the allure of Byomkesh and Satyabati is well balanced with Dev-Rukmini's relationship. He put, "Let this friendship be eternal! " as the caption. My only truth is that. Rukmini also shared two photos of Byomkesh and Satyabati from the film on her social media and wrote, “It seems it is the bond of our friendship. Happy Friendship Day, dear Byomkesh.”

    The censor certificate for the movie Byomkesh O Durgo Rohoshyo, starring Dev and Rukmini, has already been issued. Bengali superstar's film obtained a U/A classification, whereas Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 had to settle for an Adult-only rating. The censor board members have given the movie high marks for content. The actor-producer posted this information on his social media accounts.

    Byomkesh O Durgo Rohoshyo will be released in theatres on August 11. Dev and Rukmini are the stars of the Birsa Dasgupta-directed movie. Ajit is portrayed by Ambarish Bhattacharya. Rukmini previously disclosed that the filmmaker Birsa, not Dev, had first suggested that she take on the part of Satyabati. The actress enthusiastically accepted to perform in the movie because she was happy with her decision.

