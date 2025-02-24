Champion's Trophy 2025: Anushka Sharma REACTS as Virat Kohli scores unbeaten century; Read on

Anushka Sharma reacts after Virat Kohli scores big in high-stakes India- Pakistan match at Dubai

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 10:47 AM IST

In a thrilling Group A clash of the 2025 Champions Trophy held in Dubai on Sunday, February 23, India secured a commanding six-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan, with Virat Kohli delivering a match-winning performance.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan posted a total of 241 runs, with Saud Shakeel leading the charge with a well-compiled 62, while Mohammad Rizwan contributed a steady 46. However, India's disciplined bowling attack, spearheaded by Kuldeep Yadav, who finished with figures of 3-40, ensured that Pakistan was restricted to a chaseable target.

India, in response, comfortably reached the target in 42.3 overs. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten, crafting a brilliant century, while Shreyas Iyer played a crucial supporting role with 56 runs. This victory marked India’s second consecutive win in the tournament, reinforcing their strong position.

Anushka Sharma’s Absence and Heartfelt Support

Off the field, Kohli’s wife, actress Anushka Sharma, who is often seen cheering for him from the stands, was notably absent from this match. Despite not being physically present, she showed her support through social media. Shortly after the game, Anushka shared a post on Instagram featuring a television screen capturing Kohli celebrating his century and India’s victory. Along with the image, she included a red heart emoji and folded hands emojis, expressing her pride and admiration.

After the match, Kohli was seen kissing his wedding ring, which he wears on a necklace, and giving a thumbs-up gesture to the camera—an act many believed was a message directed at Anushka, who was watching from home.

Kohli’s Milestone and India’s Strong Position

This emphatic win further solidified India’s standing in the tournament, while Kohli’s century added another milestone to his illustrious career. His 51st ODI century saw him surpass 14,000 runs in the format, achieving the feat faster than cricketing greats such as Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. The victory brought India closer to securing a semi-final berth, while Pakistan now faces an uphill battle, relying on favorable outcomes in other matches to keep their hopes alive.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Journey

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a picturesque wedding ceremony in December 2017. The couple are proud parents to two children: their daughter, Vamika, born on January 11, 2021, and their son, Akaay, who was born on February 15, 2024. Recently, the couple was spotted in Mumbai before heading to their residence in Alibaug.

