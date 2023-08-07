Barbie: Ryan Gosling enjoys quality time at beach outing with family

Ryan Gosling's long-time girlfriend, Eva Mendes, was a part of his close-knit outing with their two children, Amanda and Esmeralda. Barbie has hit the coveted 1 billion club globally. Fans are raving about the phenomenal performances of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the film as Barbie and Ken.

Prominent Hollywood Filmmaker Greta Gerwig-directed live-action movie Barbie has dominated the box office by amassing over $1 billion (approximately Rs 8,268 crore) in revenue globally this weekend. It makes the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Mattel doll film the second-biggest release of 2023 so far. The success run of Barbie still continues to soar at the box office. As Barbie crossed $1 billion on the big screens, the male lead Ryan Gosling channelled his inner Ken on a family outing in Santa Barbara, US, over the weekend. According to reports by a leading global entertainment portal, the 42-year-old actor's long-time girlfriend Eva Mendes was a part of his close-knit outing with their two children, Amanda and Esmeralda.

In addition to this, Ryan got accompanied by two other women. One seemed to be Eva Mendes' mother, Eva Perez Suarez. It is true that the Hollywood actor gave assistance to her mother on the trip. The Crazy, Stupid, Love star kept it dapper and casual for the beachy day in a plain red t-shirt topped with a baseball cap and blue denim. When it was about his partner and The Place Beyond the Pines co-star, Eva Mendes, she chose an orange dress with sleek tresses left loose.

This outing came at a time when the male protagonist of Barbie also surprised the director Greta Gerwig with a special birthday surprise on Friday. In a hilarious move, Ryan Gosling arranged a flash mob of multiple Kens and Barbies for the filmmaker. Footage of the surprise got dropped and shared online on the official Instagram page of Barbie. The netizens and fans got quite ecstatic. The visuals saw Greta Gerwig taken aback by the surprise as the parade of Kens and Barbies entered her Pilates class. "Oh my god," she repeated in excitement several times. The flash mob delivered an energetic performance on the Barbie tracks I Am Just Ken and Dua Lipa-sung number Dance the Night Away as Greta maintained an infectious laughter on her face. After completing the dance set group, shouted and hailed a Happy Birthday Greta, garnering clapping and cheering from the filmmaker.

