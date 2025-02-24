US SHOCKER! Man accused of raping child, recording abuse, distributing footage on dark web

Brooklyn man Ramel Warner, 23, is accused of sexually abusing a 7-year-old boy, recording the acts, and sharing footage on the dark web. Authorities suspect more victims.

A Brooklyn man has been accused of sexually abusing a 7-year-old boy under his care, recording the acts, and distributing the footage on the dark web. Investigators fear there may be additional victims, reported the New York Post.

Ramel 'Menah' Warner, 23, lived with the victim's family for two years and frequently babysat the child, federal prosecutors said. Authorities allege that Warner made at least six videos documenting the abuse and uploaded them on the dark web. His distinctive tattoos are reportedly visible in the footage.

Warner was federally charged on January 29 with endangering a child, forcible touching, and sexually abusing a minor under the age of 11. The FBI and NYPD have urged any other potential victims to come forward, the New York Post report said.

Also read: talian jets intercept, escort Delhi-bound US flight to Rome after bomb threat (WATCH)

According to court filings, the child disclosed the alleged abuse to his mother in November 2022. Warner was arrested by the NYPD soon after and indicted on 11 charges in a still-pending criminal case.

Prosecutors highlighted Warner's continued proximity to children even after his initial arrest. "Not only did the defendant have access to children before his arrest, but even after being charged with raping a child, he continued to participate in a children’s dance group at a middle school," the indictment states.

Authorities have not disclosed the names of the schools Warner was associated with.

Following his January arrest, Warner has been held in custody pending trial. If convicted, he faces a minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison.

Also read: 'Wrongfully jailed in Uganda': Billionaire Oswal's daughter Vasundhara reveals her nightmare ordeal

Latest Videos