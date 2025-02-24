'World is optimistic about India', says PM Modi at MP Global Investors Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal, highlighting India's growing global stature and the state's immense investment potential.

Emphasizing the confidence of global investors in India's economic trajectory, he stated, "The world is optimistic about India."

During his address, PM Modi underscored the government's significant investment in Madhya Pradesh's industrial and infrastructure sectors.

Modi said, "The government has invested approximately Rs 50,000 crore in the Bina Refinery Petrochemical Complex. This will help make Madhya Pradesh a hub for petrochemicals."

He further highlighted the state's industrial expansion, noting, "There are more than 300 industrial zones in Madhya Pradesh. Investment zones spanning thousands of acres are also being developed in Pithampur, Ratlam, and Devas. This means immense opportunities for all investors to achieve better returns."

Reflecting on India's growth over the past decade, the Prime Minister emphasized the country's booming infrastructure development and rapid advancements in the energy sector.

He said, "In the past decade, India has witnessed a boom in infrastructure development. "The past decade has been a period of unprecedented growth for India's energy sector."

He described the last ten years as a period of unprecedented growth, driven by large-scale infrastructure projects, enhanced connectivity, and increased investment in renewable and conventional energy sources.

PM Modi also stressed the importance of water security for industrial development, stating, "Water security is crucial for industrial development. On one hand, we are emphasizing water conservation, and on the other, we are advancing with the mega mission of river interlinking."

The government's focus on water management aims to ensure sustainable industrial expansion, benefiting both businesses and local communities.

PM Modi said, "Madhya Pradesh has benefited from the energy sector boom. Today, Madhya Pradesh is a power surplus, with a 31,000 MW power generation capacity, 30 per cent of which comes from clean energy."

He added, "The Rewa Solar Park is one of the largest solar parks in the country. Additionally, the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Power Plant in Madhya Pradesh has also been constructed."

