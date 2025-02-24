Empuraan: Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn joins Mohanlal's NEXT film; read details

Actor Jerome Flynn, who has played crucial parts in Game of Thrones and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, will appear in Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan. The sequel of Lucifer is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Empuraan Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn joins Mohanlal's NEXT film; read details RBA
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 10:41 AM IST

Actor and singer Jerome Flynn, well known for his role as Bronn on Game of Thrones, will play a key part in Mohanlal's forthcoming film, L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumar. A first-look image and video of Jerome Flynn discussing his experience filming for Empuraan were released. Jerome Flynn will play Boris Oliver in the film. L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the blockbuster film Lucifer.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a character poster for Jerome Flynn and wrote, "Character No. 07 Jerome Flynn as Boris Oliver in #L2E #Empuraan (sic)."

In the video, Flynn said, "I play the part of Boris in Empuraan or L2:E. I can’t quite remember how I got roped into this job, but I’m so glad I did because it was a completely different experience from what I’m used to having over in the UK or the US. To be part of the Mollywood culture of things and to get a taste of that was really special.”


Explaining his connection with India, the actor said, "It’s extra special to me, I think, because India was a really important...precious part of my journey. I spent several years coming over here in my late 20s and early 30s, mostly on spiritual retreats. And the whole experience of being in India has changed my life forever in the best possible way. So, doing this job felt rather like coming home.”

Flynn noted that, while he did not film in India, it felt like he was there. "And the vibe on the set, even though we never went to India, it was like being back in the middle of a Delhi roundabout. There was a kind of this beautiful orchestrated chaos and everybody was really sweet and really loving their job. It made it one of the most enjoyable jobs I’ve ever done," he said.

Without disclosing anything about his character, Flynn expressed his excitement for the public to see the picture. "I can’t give away too much about my character except to say that he does play an important role in Khuresh’s journey. So, I really hope you guys enjoy my character and the film. I hope you enjoy it as much as I’ve enjoyed making it," he added.

Jerome Flynn has been part of many Hollywood films and shows, such as Soldier Soldier, Ripper Street, Loving Vincent and The Change, amongst others.

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan will hit theatres on March 27. The film features Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Sachik Khedekar and many others.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WATCH Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh; actor takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam RBA

WATCH: Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh; actor takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam (VIDEO)

Urvashi Rautela meets 'Pushpa' director Sukumar during India-Pakistan match at Dubai [WATCH] ATG

Urvashi Rautela meets 'Pushpa' director Sukumar during India-Pakistan match at Dubai [WATCH]

PM Modi nominates Mohanlal, Omar Abdullah, Mahindra, Shreya Ghoshal, other celebs for campaign against obesity RBA

PM Modi nominates Mohanlal, Omar Abdullah, Mahindra, Shreya Ghoshal, other celebs for campaign against obesity

Champions Trophy 2025: Anushka Sharma REACTS as Virat Kohli scores unbeaten century; Read on ATG

Champion's Trophy 2025: Anushka Sharma REACTS as Virat Kohli scores unbeaten century; Read on

BTS J-Hope solo world tour: Special Interaction with Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae MEG

BTS J-Hope solo world tour: Special Interaction with Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae

Recent Stories

Qatar Gold Rate on February 24 2025: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices anr

Qatar Gold Rate on February 24: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices

WATCH Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh; actor takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam RBA

WATCH: Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh; actor takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam (VIDEO)

'World is optimistic about India', says PM Narendra Modi at MP Global Investors Summit shk

'World is optimistic about India', says PM Modi at MP Global Investors Summit

US SHOCKER! Man accused of raping child, recording abuse, distributing footage on dark web ddr

US SHOCKER! Man accused of raping child, recording abuse, distributing footage on dark web

UAE Gold Rate on February 24 2025: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold rises by AED 4 anr

UAE Gold Rate on February 24: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold rises by AED 4

Recent Videos

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

Video Icon
PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

Video Icon
'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

Video Icon
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

Video Icon