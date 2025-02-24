Empuraan: Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn joins Mohanlal's NEXT film; read details

Actor Jerome Flynn, who has played crucial parts in Game of Thrones and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, will appear in Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan. The sequel of Lucifer is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Actor and singer Jerome Flynn, well known for his role as Bronn on Game of Thrones, will play a key part in Mohanlal's forthcoming film, L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumar. A first-look image and video of Jerome Flynn discussing his experience filming for Empuraan were released. Jerome Flynn will play Boris Oliver in the film. L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the blockbuster film Lucifer.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a character poster for Jerome Flynn and wrote, "Character No. 07 Jerome Flynn as Boris Oliver in #L2E #Empuraan (sic)."

In the video, Flynn said, "I play the part of Boris in Empuraan or L2:E. I can’t quite remember how I got roped into this job, but I’m so glad I did because it was a completely different experience from what I’m used to having over in the UK or the US. To be part of the Mollywood culture of things and to get a taste of that was really special.”



Explaining his connection with India, the actor said, "It’s extra special to me, I think, because India was a really important...precious part of my journey. I spent several years coming over here in my late 20s and early 30s, mostly on spiritual retreats. And the whole experience of being in India has changed my life forever in the best possible way. So, doing this job felt rather like coming home.”

Flynn noted that, while he did not film in India, it felt like he was there. "And the vibe on the set, even though we never went to India, it was like being back in the middle of a Delhi roundabout. There was a kind of this beautiful orchestrated chaos and everybody was really sweet and really loving their job. It made it one of the most enjoyable jobs I’ve ever done," he said.

Without disclosing anything about his character, Flynn expressed his excitement for the public to see the picture. "I can’t give away too much about my character except to say that he does play an important role in Khuresh’s journey. So, I really hope you guys enjoy my character and the film. I hope you enjoy it as much as I’ve enjoyed making it," he added.

Jerome Flynn has been part of many Hollywood films and shows, such as Soldier Soldier, Ripper Street, Loving Vincent and The Change, amongst others.

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan will hit theatres on March 27. The film features Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Sachik Khedekar and many others.

Latest Videos