PM Modi nominates Mohanlal, Omar Abdullah, Mahindra, Shreya Ghoshal, other celebs for campaign against obesity

PM Modi selected ten celebrities, including Omar Abdullah, Anand Mahindra, and Mohanlal, to help raise awareness about obesity and cut oil use. He encouraged them to nominate ten people each, so broadening the campaign for a better living.

In his latest effort to tackle rising health concerns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a nationwide movement to combat obesity and promote healthier eating habits. On February 23, during the 119th episode of his Mann Ki Baat radio program, PM Modi addressed the growing obesity problem in India, especially among children, and urged citizens to make small but significant changes in their daily diets.



The Prime Minister shared alarming statistics, revealing that obesity cases have doubled in recent years. He pointed out that one in every eight people in India is affected by obesity, with an even more concerning rise in cases among children.



In a move to tackle this issue head-on, PM Modi urged people to reduce their cooking oil consumption by 10 per cent, explaining that such a small change could have a big impact on public health.

"In order to build a fit and healthy nation, we must address the issue of obesity. We need to reduce oil consumption by 10 per cent every month. When purchasing oil for cooking, aim to buy 10 per cent less. This will be a significant step toward reducing obesity and improving our health," PM Modi said in his Mann Ki Baat speech.

He emphasized that even minor adjustments to our eating habits can lead to a stronger, fitter, and disease-free future.

In his bid to widen the campaign's reach, PM Modi used his X handle to nominate prominent personalities to spread awareness about obesity and the benefits of reducing oil consumption.

He tagged several influential figures, including business magnate Anand Mahindra, actor-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), athlete Manu Bhaker, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, actors Mohanlal and R. Madhavan, singer Shreya Ghoshal, and author-politician Sudha Murty, asking them to take up the challenge and nominate 10 more people each.

"As mentioned in yesterday's #MannKiBaat, I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. Let's work together to make India fitter and healthier," PM Modi wrote on his social media platform.

World-renowned athletes also voiced their support for PM Modi's campaign. Neeraj Chopra, India's star javelin thrower and Olympic gold medalist, shared his personal experience with obesity and how adopting a healthier lifestyle helped him succeed in his sport.

"When I started training, I was fat. I started eating healthy food from which my health got better. It helped me a lot after I became a professional athlete. I urge all the parents to go and play outside games and encourage their children to do the same thing as well. Every should give some to their body in order be fit and as PM Modi said everyone should reduce oily products in order to remain healthy," Chopra said.

Similarly, boxer Nikhat Zareen emphasized the importance of tackling obesity as a national concern. She shared her commitment to following a healthy diet to maintain her performance in the ring.

"It's a national concern and everyone should get serious about their health because obesity is spreading very quickly in our country. I also try to follow a healthy diet because if I do not follow it, then it will affect my performance, and I get tired quickly," Zareen said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also praised Prime Minister Modi for his initiative, noting that it was part of a larger effort to promote awareness about public health, including obesity and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Pradhan, who also committed to reducing oil consumption in his own diet, expressed his dedication to spreading the message further.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting four topics. First, India's contribution to emerging technology, be it space, rocketry, or AI. He launched a public campaign to spread awareness about obesity among young adults and inspired people to reduce oil consumption in food by 10 per cent and spread awareness among 10 more people," Pradhan said.



PM Modi's address also touched upon several other important issues, including the government's initiative to make India Tuberculosis (TB)-free by 2025.

He encouraged citizens to take part in local efforts, such as the Nikshay Mitra program, aimed at eradicating TB.

