    Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's film crosses Rs 200 crores worldwide

    The Alia Bhatt and Ranveer-starring movie has earned more than Rs. 200 crores worldwide when combined with its about Rs. 120 crores in India. Depending on how it performs, RARKPK may potentially reach a final of Rs. 300 crores.

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

    Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani enjoyed a successful second weekend at the foreign box office, earning an additional USD 3.40 million, bringing the global total close to USD 10.50 million. At just 20%, the decrease from the opening weekend is just astounding. It's difficult to remember the last time a significant Bollywood film did so well outside. Even the most positively trending major releases typically see a decrease of 40–50% in their second week, despite a few smaller and medium-sized games exhibiting such persistence.

    The movie had the best hold in North America, where its second-weekend revenue of USD 1.64 million brought it a total of USD 4.72 million, a decline of less than 5% from the previous week. A Bollywood movie's performance over the second weekend in North America is the sixth best of all time, a huge improvement from its placement outside the top 20 during the first weekend. With a combined total of more than $8 million, the five films listed above RARKPK are also the top five in the region. Over USD 7 million in revenue is anticipated for Rocky and Rani in North America.

    The Middle East, which had a sluggish start, has recovered strongly and, as of Sunday, had contributed USD 2.28 million to the movie's international earnings. The UAE ($1.9 million) is where the movie is now doing exceptionally well, while other GCC nations have not fared as well. UAE had a reduction from the first weekend of just 25%, which is astonishing given that it is a market that is highly front-loaded in comparison to others. With a second-weekend decline of barely 25%, Australia and the United Kingdom are just shy of earning a million of their respective currencies. Although it did quite well, the movie's potential was hampered by its inadequate distribution, since it lost a significant amount of exposure in the second week.North America:

    USD 4,720,000
    Middle East: USD 2,280,000 approx
    Australia: USD 650,000
    New Zealand: USD 200,000
    Singapore: USD 200,000
    Rest of Asia: USD 350,000
    United Kingdom: USD 1,250,000
    Europe: USD 575,000
    Rest of World: 175,000

    Bollywood romantic comedy family drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, commonly known as RRKPK, is directed by Karan Johar. The movie, which was made by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, stars Dharmendra, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Ranveer Singh.

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
