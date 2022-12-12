BTS Jin gets buzz cut ahead of military enlistment, fans claim him as the cutest

Ahead of the military enlistment on December 13, BTS senior most member, Jin, dropped a new picture on Weverse. It features his fresh buzz-cut look. Twitter fandom has found this look of Jin only more cuter.

Globally prominent septet BTS member Jin (Kim Seok Jin), is all set to join the mandatory military service in South Korea. Ahead of his enlistment, the singer posted selfies of himself on the fan community Korean platform, Weverse, in his latest look according to the army guidelines. He got a buzz cut done featuring short hair, and wore a basic black T-shirt in the picture.

For those unaware, Jin's recent song, Astronaut with Coldplay, released in the last month, is still garnering loads of love and applause from the global BTS ARMY fandom. Jin has created an ever-growing fandom across the globe over the course of time. The singer's fans love him not just in his home-country Korea, but in the entire world. They all eagerly wait for his updates, whether on Instagram or Twitter. While, it is an emotional tear-jerker news update for fans that Jin will be enlisting for mandatory military service tomorrow. But, they all are not in tears as they know that BTS will make their comeback with a bang sooner.

A fan page named All For Jin posted this tweet on Twitter on December 11, 2022. Their tweet read, "Even cuter than I thought." As soon as this tweet went viral, many fans started sharing their reactions, turning Twitter into a tweet fest.

"I love you so much, my love. I hope you know how much we care and appreciate you," said a fan. "YES BABY YOU ARE THE CUTEST," a fan said. "He looks so good, makes me want to do the same thing to my hair, I'm so sick of it, could use a fresh start!," another fan added. "OMG he looks so handsome and cute I love you seokjin so much," a fan ranted.

According to the reputed South Korean news agency Yonhap, the Astronaut singer will be at the recruit training centre in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, where he will receive a five-week training. After his mandatory and rigorous training, Jin will be at the frontline unit of the army. Overall, Jin would, fulfill his duties for 18 months after that. After Jin completes his military service, the other BTS members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will follow him in time. The group will fulfill their mandatory military service before reuniting as a septet in 2025.

Earlier, BTS' agency BigHit Music released an official statement about Jin's military service. The statement read, "Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment." The statement also mentioned, "The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts. We ask for your continued love and support for Jin until he finishes his military service and comes back. Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time."