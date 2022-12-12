GQ hosts a grand soiree at Taj Falaknuma Palace to personally award Allu Arjun as Leading Man

An exciting piece of news for all the Allu Arjun fans is finally here. The Pushpa: The Rise, fame globally prominent South industry pan-Indian superstar Allu Arjun has been conferred as the Leading Man by GQ magazine at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

Pan-India megastar Allu Arjun has often been honored and seen several displays of love and respect that only grows bigger with every passing year. However, the recent first-of-its-kind celebration hosted by GQ at the Faluknuma Palace in Hyderabad is proof of the actor’s unparalleled and undisputed stardom.

South Industry superstar Allu Arjun was crowned by GQ Magazine as the Leading Man. While the Men of The Year awards were hosted in Mumbai, like they traditionally have, the global heavyweight magazine brand GQ, for the first time in history, made an exception for Allu Arjun and flew down to Hyderabad to present his award to him.

ALSO READ: Iconic singer Elton John quits microblogging platform Twitter due to misinformation

Taking to their official social media Instagram handle, GQ shared some more glimpses of the award ceremony capturing the icon star receiving the award for the Men of The Year. They further jotted down the caption writing -

"For the first time, GQ India’s flagship MOTY program took on a more intimate flavour, to celebrate actor Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline), winner of the 2022 Leading Man Award. The event was held at the Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad, and guests included Allu Arjun’s family, closest friends and the people who matter most to him. As an artist whose powerful persona has placed him at the centre of popular culture, Allu Arjun is now transcending borders – with the whole world watching.“Being on GQ’s cover has always been on my bucket list,” said Allu Arjun, who’s cult movie Pushpa: The Rise has catapulted him to fame across boundaries. "And winning a GQ MOTY Award is a special honour that I will never forget."

GQ hosted one of its kind, cozy, and remarkable evening at the exotic Taj Falaknuma Palace in order to personally award Allu Arjun as the Leading Man. The humble actor, Allu Arjun was really touched by GQ's personal gesture of making it all the way to the Pushpa star's home city in Hyderabad to award him amongst his family and friends. The royal ambiance and the beautiful weather added to the charm of the entire soiree.

Usually, the practice is that the International magazine holds an award event that is attended by a slew of stars and celebrities from all walks of life. But the magazine innovated and dedicated an entire event at Falaknuma palace to celebrate one particular man, Allu Arjun. The event was the testimony of how filmmakers, studios, and now global juggernauts are going the extra mile for the megastar, whose stardom and popularity have surmounted to all-new heights post the success of Pushpa.

ALSO READ: Filmmaker Guneet Monga marries fiance Sunny Kapoor in Mumbai

Apart from the love and craze surrounding Allu Arjun on his home turf, he even made an impact in New York as he represented India as the Grand Marshal at the annual Indian Day parade this year. Allu Arjun is the first Indian actor to have a KFC Meal named after him. He was signed as the face of their brand, by the food and beverage giant KFC for a Pan-India endorsement deal. If that wasn’t all, the superstar was also awarded Indian of the Year for launching a fresh wave of pan-Indian films.