Filmmaker Guneet Monga marries fiance Sunny Kapoor in Mumbai

    Best known for giving our film industry the best films like Masaan and Pagglait, the noted Indian filmmaker Guneet Monga with husband Sunny Kapoor gives couple goals. The couple got married in Mumbai on December 12, 2022.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    Filmmaker Guneet Monga and Delhi-based fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor took their wedding vows in a traditional Sikh wedding on December 12, 2022. The fairytale love story took the next step to their happily ever after in front of the holy Guru Granth Sahib at the 4 Bungalows Gurdwara in Mumbai.

    Guneet Monga is the founder and CEO of Sikhya entertainment, a Mumbai-based production house behind movies like Pagglait, The Lunchbox, and the Oscar-winning short documentary Period End of Sentence. Sunny Kapoor is a businessman who leads a Delhi-based apparel brand, Meenakshi Creations. The brand is known to have changed the way traditional attires are worn.

    Kapoor and Monga met on a dating app where the latter’s friends had made her profile totally opposite to her real-life persona. Guneet, a die-hard romantic at heart, had always dreamt of a swoon-worthy love story, and Sunny unintentionally checked all her boxes and more.

    Since the two reside in different cities, Guneet was initially unsure of how they will manage. But their joint efforts and love defeated all these concerns. The wedding festivities spread across the two cities. The colleagues, well-wishers, friends, and family of Monga and Kapoor flew from around the globe to India for this big fat Punjabi wedding. Monga, a firm believer and follower of Guruji, started her wedding festivities by sharing the first invite to the Bade Mandir in Delhi - the abode of Guruji.

    The wedding rituals began with an Akhand Path Bhog and Satsang on December 10, 2022, and concluded with an Anand Karaj in Mumbai. The couple will soon jet off to Delhi to celebrate with their extended family and friends in Delhi, which is also the hometown of the Masaan producer.

    Guneet Monga looked stunning in designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula (of Padmaavat fame) creations for her big day while Sunny charmed everyone in Delhi-based fashion designer Sulakshana Jasra ensemble.

    Sharing their happiness in a joint statement, Guneet and Sunny said, "We are beyond grateful for all the love and blessings that have come our way and glad that the year long planning and rescheduling culminated in such beautiful ceremonies with all our dear ones. It’s cliche but true that when the time is right, even the wrong train takes you to the right station. We look forward to begin our forever together."

    Known for her sustainable lifestyle, Guneet designed her wedding in the most environmentally friendly way. She is associated with ‘Project Mumbai’ to ensure no food gets wasted and the waste is either recycled or dumped sustainably.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2022, 4:55 PM IST
