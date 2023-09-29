Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Britney Spears receives welfare check by police after her video with knives went viral [Watch]

    Britney Spears posted a couple of videos of herself playing with knives which caused concern among fans on the internet. The police received phone calls about Spears's video and hence the police decided to pay a visit to her mansion. 

    Britney Spears receives welfare check by police after her video with knives went viral
    American singer Britney Spears recently received a welfare check from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department after her video of playing with knives went viral. The video created concerns among her fans who got worried and hoped she did not harm herself. Officials paid a visit to her mansion, which she previously shared with her estranged spouse Sam Asghari. Taw officers conducted the safety and wellness check out of a sense of caution where they found out that she was fine. 

    Britney Spears's obsession with knives

    In May, it was said that the 41-year-old star had a fetish with knives and that she slept with one under her bed in fear of being re-institutionalized. Spears described her 13-year conservatorship as abusive, and she is still terrified that someone will come in the middle of the night, strap her to a gurney, and take her to a psych facility.

    Sam Asghari and Britney Spears were married for 14 months and announced their divorce in August. Asghari claimed that their divorce was caused by irreconcilable differences and asked Spears for spousal maintenance and reimbursement for his legal bills.

    Britney Spears' health has been in the news since she was released from her abusive conservatorship in November 2021. Her odd Instagram post has also contributed to some people believing that the singer is struggling.

    Mental health

    Britney Spears' health has been in the news since she was released from her abusive conservatorship in November 2021. Her odd Instagram post has also contributed to some people believing that the singer is struggling. Soon after this, the Princess of Pop decided to thrash such news and took to her Instagram and wrote that she did a 'damn fine job' in the practice of being a decent person and is upset with those who create a false narrative that she is failing. The Criminal singer went on to say that she is content with her simple way of life and that she takes good care of herself.

