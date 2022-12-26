Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avatar: The Way Of Water - James Cameron delivers the best film of 2022, leaves Marvel behind

    Giving an apt answer to MCU, James Cameron directed visual masterpiece, Avatar: The Way Of Water has surpassed Marvel and proven that a compelling storyline with brilliant direction and visual graphics is thousand times best when compared to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Undoubtedly, Avatar: The Way Of Water is one of the best films in 2022 and has left Marvel behind in every sense.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 1:31 PM IST

    While 2022 has been an exciting year for Hollywood films like Thor: Love & Thunder, Top Gun Maverick, and so on, it is also the year when James Cameron directed Avatar: The Way Of Water, the sequel to 2009 hit Avatar, arrived with a bang after being in the making for more than a decade. 

    It is true that there is a strong Marvel fanbase of fans across the globe, which has amplified more in the past decade. Many apparently thought that Marvel Cinematic Universe sets new benchmarks with each blockbuster film. Then the announcement of the Avatar sequel made the film connoisseurs and ardent fans really curious and excited. The fact that the film took more than a decade in the making only solidifies the facts and proves that Avatar: The Way Of Water is a captivating cinematic experience at its finest.

    It is not wrong to say that this film, Avatar: The Way Of Water, directed by award-winning filmmaker, James Cameron, has come in as an apt and fitting answer to Kevin Feige's Marvel Cinematic Universe. For those unaware, MCU is ruling the Hollywood film industry for the past decade.

    Despite valiant efforts by Tom Cruise, blockbuster filmmaking has been ruined over the last decade by the Marvel machine. When superhero films of the MCU are not fighting tooth and nail with each other to grab viewers' attention on the screens, unfortunately, it is impossible for anything costing less than $200 million to get an exhibition and good opening in global theatres. But most problematically, these movies have taught an entire generation of viewers to not only accept mediocrity. These films have made people believe that mediocrity is gold.

    Perhaps for this reason alone, one could consider excusing James Cameron for taking a decade between movies. These kinds of films are assigned to get a cultural reset every ten years. Just when the industry needs it the most. In a certain way, the much-awaited film, Avatar: The Way Of Water is signifying itself as a response to everything that has happened over the last decade. It was a decade ruled by the rise of the MCU and the arrival of OTT streaming platforms. Neither of them has provided audiences with what James Cameron has to offer. In his cinema, there is pure sincerity, witnessed by audiences in theatres.

    The Way of Water combines cutting-edge technology with old themes. Because even though the themes in his movies are universal and the story beats familiar, you can feel the disruptor in him pushing against narrative constraints with refreshing regularity. James Cameron gives a fresh outlook and refreshing take by disregarding cliched tropes with the sequel. This is seen more evidently during the second half of the film.

