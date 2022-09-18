Pictures: Blake Lively shares her pregnancy photos for fans and paparazzi waiting outside her house

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Following the news of her fourth pregnancy, Blake Lively turned to Instagram to criticise the photographers who had been loitering outside her home.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2022, 11:05 AM IST

    Blake Lively recently posted some unfiltered pictures of her pregnancy on Instagram and criticised the photographers parked outside her house, even though the pair hasn't officially acknowledged the news.

    The actress posted pictures of herself with her friends and family on Instagram, showing off her growing baby bump. She said in the post that she hoped the paparazzi would cease lining up outside her house to take pictures of her when she was carrying her fourth child. Blake described how the paparazzi scared her and her children in a lengthy caption.

    Also Read: Raju Srivastava Health Update: Actor continues to be on ventilator in AIIMS

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

    She wrote, "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak my kids and me out." She further continued, "Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. “You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy.’ You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb."

    Also Read: Is Prabhas dating Kriti Sanon? Adipurush costars new hot couple in town? Here's what we know

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

    The couple, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who met on the set of Green Lantern, already have three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. Lively's Instagram image was published days after it was revealed that she and Reynolds are expecting another child.

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2022, 11:05 AM IST
