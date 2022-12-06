Blake Lively all set for holiday season; actress flaunts her baby bump

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child together, and the actress recently showed off her. The Gossip Girl star flaunted her baby bump in a cute holiday-themed outfit.

As Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child together, they are all prepared to become parents. Blake recently flaunted her baby belly in a new photo with Reynolds after announcing her pregnancy in September this year. The couple dressed up for the holidays and posed for a sweet picture with the Clauses.

On Monday, Ryan shared a snapshot of the famous couple posing with "Jessica" Claus and her husband Santa on his Instagram account. In the picture, Blake Lively was dressed festively while showing off her expanding baby belly.

Ryan posted the image and added the following caption, "We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I'd always dreamed of since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria."

Blake replied on the same image after Ryan uploaded the cute picture, pointing out that her spouse had edited the picture to remove her shoes. Ryan added in response to the same on his Instagram story, "I cropped my wife's shoes out in the photo I posted. It's inexcusable, and I'm sorry to anyone I've hurt with this callous lack of fortitude. Heading to the hospital to have my brain weighted" as he updated another photo.

James, Inez, and Betty are the couple's three existing daughters, and they are now expecting their fourth child together. The Deadpool actor recently affirmed that he intends to be a girl parent once again when asked if he hopes the fourth child will be a boy.

Reynolds said on the Today show, "I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that." He also revealed that he and Lively "don't know" the sex of their fourth child on the way and "never find out 'til [they're born]."