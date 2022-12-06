Manish Malhotra Birthday Party: Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora and many more mark attendance

Several high-profile celebrities were photographed at the lavish birthday party that ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted at his home. Take a look

A number of prominent Bollywood stars gathered under one roof on a starry night to celebrate famed fashion designer Manish Malhotra's birthday. Now that the celebration has started, we have also seen several latecomers. Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and other famous people may all be seen together here.

High-profile Bollywood stars are currently starting to arrive at Manish Malhotra's home. A-list actors Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Pooja Hedge, and others have been spotted there. Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also photographed together.

The relationship that grew over time between Manish Malhotra and several Bollywood superstars is evident. The well-known designer had a pre-birthday party on Sunday night, when Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Rekha, and Karan Johar were photographed together. Some online users questioned whether any new movies were developing for the foreseeable future as they all grinned broadly.

Raveena Tandon posted these images to Instagram with the comment, "Happy Birthday! To my lifelong closest buddy, rock, and keeper of all secrets! Love you so much, my ever-young, ever-green @manishmalhotra05. To the most kindhearted, giving, and stunning human being, inside and out! "I adore you!"

Malhotra, who turned 56 on Monday, has contributed significantly to the fashion industry for more than three decades. He is the creator of the brand bearing his name, Manish Malhotra. He has created clothes for many fashion celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many others.