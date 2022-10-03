Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's new trailer hints at war for the ages (WATCH)

MCU's next movie in line for a release would be Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11. After the teaser was launched two months ago, the official trailer is out, hinting at a possible war coming.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is well on its path to becoming the biggest movie franchise and surpassing Godzilla, which holds the record for the same with 36 released movies. Meanwhile, MCU is set to release its 30th movie. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits the theatres on November 11. The teaser for the same was launched on July 23, which garnered a positive response from fans and critics. The movie's official trailer on Monday was released, seemingly conveys a solid message and hints at a big incoming war. Most of all, it also gives a tiny sneak peek into the new Black Panther.

The first Black Panther movie was released in 2018, with late-great Chadwick Boseman playing the lead role of T'Challa/Black Panther. However, his unfortunate demise in 2020 due to colon cancer was a significant setback for the MCU, as the upcoming films were destined to have more success with him.

Nevertheless, it forced MCU to change plans for the sequel. Instead of rebooting Boseman's character, a new Black Panther was decided to be revealed in the movie, implying T'Challa passing the baton. As for the trailer, it is somewhat similar to what the teaser portrayed. There is expected to be a civil war between two of their kinds.

However, some new characters were introduced in this trailer, including Talocan, Namor (Tenoch Huerta), Shuri (Letitia Wright), Riri Williams/Iron Heart (Dominique Thorne), M'Baku (Winston Duke), and the Dora Milaje. Ramonda (Angela Basset) and Namor are expected to have a showdown, which seems somewhat terrifying.

The sneak peek of the new Black Panther comes at the end of the trailer, as a female is hinted at wearing the costume. While there has been no official announcement from MCU as to who would be the new Black Panther, it is strongly being hinted at Shuri, primarily through the official poster, with Shuri and Namor mirroring each other.

Also, one of the Tony Stark/Iron Man-inspired suits was shown in the trailer, making everyone curious about who is donning it. The trailer gives out intense energy, while the battle scenes undoubtedly give out war-like vibes aided by the incredible music. As usually expected from an MCU movie, it is likely to involve spycraft, goofiness and possibly some political manoeuvring. Catch the full trailer below: