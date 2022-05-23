Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6: Time, date, who will host and more

    After Kamal Haasan resigned owing to film obligations, famous actor Simbu took up the anchor job.
     

    Bangalore, First Published May 23, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

    'Bigg Boss,' based on the international programme 'Big Brother,' is Tamil cinema's most popular reality show. Vijay TV has finished five seasons of the game show. Bigg Boss Tamil has made its OTT debut as 'Bigg Boss Ultimate.' 

    Aarav, Rythvika, Mugen, Aari, Raju Jeyamohan, and Balaji Murugadoss won championships in previous editions. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Tamil fans have been excitedly anticipating the sixth season. According to reports, the sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is expected to premiere in July or August. 

    Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Haasan, as we all know, hosted the TV show for five seasons and also presented the half-season of BB Ultimate. Simbu, a well-known actor, took over the anchor post after Kamal had to leave owing to film obligations.

    The big question on social media is whether Kamal or Simbu will host Bigg Boss Season 6. According to sources, Kamal Haasan will be filming various films after the release of 'Vikram.' 

    According to this, Simbu is more likely to host the sixth season. Furthermore, many believe that STR is harsher on the participants than Kamal on the show. They also want Silambarasan to be the host.
     

