Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan's Tandav impressed audience; actor trained for a week

With the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik has a busy schedule ahead of him, including 'Shehzada,' 'Captain India,' 'Freddy,' and Sajid Nadiadwala's unnamed next.

Kartik Aaryan has done what many other major Bollywood stars have failed to achieve with their flicks, with an opening day gross of 14.11 crores, surpassing all Hindi films since Sooryavanshi. And the film's well-received climax should only boost future box office receipts.

The manner Kartik Aaryan performed in a particular scene when he would be seen doing Tandav has received a lot of acclaim from fans and reviewers in the second half of the film. Everyone is familiar with the young hearthhrob's outstanding dance talents, but they will get a whole new taste of it at Tandav, where the star has done some incredible work.

According to a source, "Kartik put in a week of nonstop training to perfect that tiny dance sequence in which he performs Tandav. It's a challenging dance style for someone who has never studied Indian classical dance before, yet he mastered it in just one week of tuition with Guru Chinni Prakash."

Kartik Aaryan has been dubbed a "superstar" by the whole media world for delivering the Year's Biggest Opener, with the film's day one collections surpassing films like Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh.

The audience at the auditorium was uncontrolled as soon as Kartik put on his Rooh Baba costume in the footage, as they could hear cheering, whistling, and applauding for their idol. "Finally Claps and Whistles," Kartik hailed them. It's quite encouraging.

With such a strong start, the young actor has established his box office dominance and is likely to reward his fans again soon with flicks like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala's unnamed next.

