    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav finally reacts to his fans threatening Salman Khan

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav gets candid about his win, the possibility of participating in Bigg Boss 17 and the Salman Khan episode. He also spoke in depth about his fans threatening Salman Khan on social media and much more in this candid interview.

    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 2:38 PM IST

    After surviving for more than 50 days in the Bigg Boss OTT house, Elvish Yadav became the first wild card entrant in the history of Bigg Boss to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2. The popular YouTuber defeated co-contestants Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve to take the trophy home and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs. In an exclusive conversation with a leading entertainment portal, Elvish said that he is grateful to be the first wild card winner, "The feeling is unreal. I had always thought wildcard entrants do not win, but I have proved everyone wrong. I still feel this is like a dream. And I am sitting on my bed inside the house. Someone will come and pinch and wake me up and make me do this all over again (Laughs). It was an amazing experience."

    While he has created history, what has caught the attention of many is that people think it got done to break the idea that a wild card can not be a winner. Elvish, who has a YouTube channel by his name, which has nearly 13 million subscribers, has denied it and said, "I do not think that is true. Fans have given me a lot of love. They have voted for me. Hence, I have become the winner. I dedicate my victory to the Elvish army who supported me in huge numbers."

    In one of Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, host Salman Khan strongly criticised Elvish for his conduct towards the women in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. It led to disappointment among his supporters, who expressed their discontent on Twitter. Some fans even shared an alleged tweet from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, which seemed to contain a veiled threat directed at the Bollywood actor for reprimanding him. Talking about it, he said, "I have no idea that my fans threatened Salman bhai. If they have done it, it is wrong. If my fans are doing this in my name, it is wrong. And I do not really like it. No one should get threats in my name. When I was wrong, Salman bhai explained to me as his younger brother and made me realise my mistake. I accepted it and tried to improve my behaviour in the house."

