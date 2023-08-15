Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshay Kumar finally becomes Indian Citizen after years of trolling for his Canadian citizenship

    Akshay Kumar, the renowned actor, has acquired Indian citizenship, ending controversies about his Canadian status. He shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Independence Day. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Akshay Kumar finally becomes Indian Citizen after years of trolling for his Canadian citizenship MSW
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 1:21 PM IST

    Akshay Kumar, the renowned actor, has finally been granted Indian citizenship. After initially applying for an Indian passport in 2019, the process was postponed due to the Covid pandemic. On the occasion of Independence Day, Akshay shared the momentous news with his fans on X (formerly Twitter). Over the years, Akshay faced criticism and trolling for his Canadian citizenship, which has now been replaced by his newly acquired Indian citizenship. This development reflects his deep connection and commitment to his Indian roots. The actor's decision to obtain Indian citizenship showcases his strong affiliation with the country and its values, putting an end to the controversies surrounding his citizenship status.

    Akshay Kumar shared the news of his newly acquired citizenship and wrote, "Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!" Putting an end to the years of trolling over his Canadian citizenship.

    During an interview with AajTak, Akshay expressed his disappointment over people making assumptions about his Canadian citizenship without understanding the underlying reasons. He said, "India is everything to me… Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I’m fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything…"

    Akshay Kumar's new release 'OMG 2'

    Akshay Kumar's latest film, 'OMG 2', has had a strong start at the box office. The film collected ₹10.26 crore on its opening day, ₹15.30 crore on Saturday, ₹17.55 crore on Sunday, and ₹12.06 crore on Monday. This takes the film's total collection to ₹55.17 crore in its first four days.

    'OMG 2' is a sequel to the 2008 film 'Oh My God!', which was also a critical and commercial success. The film stars Akshay Kumar as a lawyer who fights for the rights of a man who is falsely accused of blasphemy. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Sanjay Mishra. OMG 2 has received positive reviews from critics, who have praised Akshay Kumar's performance and the film's message. The film is expected to continue to perform well at the box office in the coming days.

