'Fighter' first Motion Poster OUT: Witness Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone evoking patriotic spirit

    Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, 'Fighter' soars into the cinematic realm with its patriotic motion poster on Independence Day, stirring anticipation for India's aerial action debut. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 2:10 PM IST

    As the sun rises on Independence Day, India's cinematic landscape anticipates the arrival of 'Fighter,' its first foray into aerial action. The film takes flight with the unveiling of its inaugural motion poster, titled 'Spirit of Fighter.' Crafted with suspense and patriotism, this teaser aligns perfectly with the nation's sentiment. Following the enthralling title poster, the creators have now revealed the debut motion poster, showcasing the lead cast, synchronizing perfectly with the noteworthy date of August 15th, Independence Day.

    Directed by Siddharth Anand, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, 'Fighter' is set to grace screens on India's 75th Republic Day, January 25, 2024. The new poster assures an abundance of action, excitement, and daring, while evoking deep patriotic sentiments. Notably, the motion poster includes a reimagined version of 'Vande Mataram,' a track that will undoubtedly stir profound emotions in every Indian.

    'Fighter' is crafted to provide an immersive cinematic extravaganza on the Big Screen. Shot across authentic locations, it harnesses cutting-edge cinematic technology to create an unprecedented visual spectacle for a global audience.

    See Motion Poster:

    Superstars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor unite on-screen for the first time, while Siddharth Anand raises the stakes post the remarkable success of 'WAR' and 'Pathan.' The film is produced by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures. The movie signifies the convergence of top-tier talent, innovative technology, and captivating storytelling.

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 2:43 PM IST
