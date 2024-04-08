Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Will Jasmin Jaffar manage new captaincy?

    Despite criticism from other participants in the house, the Tunnel team, who won this week's power assignment, named Jasmine as their new captain of the house. 

    The Bigg Boss Malayalam season six has selected the new captain this week. Despite criticism from other participants in the house, the Tunnel team, who won this week's power assignment, named Jasmine as their new captain of the house. 

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Know all about new wild card entries

    In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6, host Mohanlal seems upset by several occurrences that have occurred in the house. The Malayalam megastar can be seen questioning the contestants about who turned on the gas after cooking. While Sreerekha and Yamuna said they don't know who did it, Jinto speculates that he may have made sure it was off that night.

    However, things go unpleasant for Jasmine again when Mohanlal asks her if she needs to tell him anything and if she is the one who cooks at the end of the day. Later, the host plays footage that shocks the participants with a startling revelation. The video showed that Jasmin had turned on the gas after cooking.

    Meanwhile, six new wild card entries entered Bigg Boss house the last day. Mohanlal welcomed the new contestants including DJ Sibin, Abhishek Sreekumar, Abhishake Jayadeep, Nandana, Pooja Krishna, and Sai Krishna.
     

