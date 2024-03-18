Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Ratheesh Kumar gets evicted from Mohanlal's show

    The first eviction of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 took place on Sunday (March 17) as contestant Ratheesh Kumar got evicted from the house. Around eight candidates were nominated for elimination last week.

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Ratheesh Kumar gets evicted from Mohanlal's show rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 9:20 AM IST

    The first eviction of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 took place on Sunday (March 17) as contestant Ratheesh Kumar bid farewell from the house. The Malayalam actor and host Mohanlal announced the name of the evicted contestant. Last week, eight candidates were nominated for elimination including Saranya Anand, Sijo John, Norah Muskaan, Jinto, Ratheesh Kumar, Ansiba Hassa, Suresh Menon, and Asi Rocky. 

    Mohanlal stated that one person would be eliminated today and questioned each competitor about the eviction. Mohanlal questioned Ratheesh on how he ended up on the first elimination list. Ratheesh Kumar, one of Bigg Boss' major candidates, responded to the question, "I am seeing the results of what I have done."

    Mohanlal asked each contestant to move forward as per the direction of Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss then instructed each person to move to the designated mark in front of them upon hearing their name, with those reaching the red mark facing elimination. Lastly, Ratheesh Kumar found himself on the verge of being eliminated from the show. 

    The much-awaited Malayalam reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 kicked off on Sunday (Mar 10) with superstar Mohanlal as the host. A total of 19 contestants, including two commoner contestants, entered the house on the first day. 


     

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 9:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shehnaaz Gill turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week RBA

    Shehnaaz Gill turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week, says 'Mann toh Sabka Karta Hai, But Paisa Matters...'

    Nick Jonas lands in Mumbai to be with his family; Priyanka Chopra, Malti are currently in India RBA

    Nick Jonas lands in Mumbai to be with his family; Priyanka Chopra, Malti are currently in India

    Crew CBFC chopped THESE cuss words from Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu's film- read details RBA

    Crew: CBFC chopped THESE cuss words from Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu's film- read details

    YouTuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom-at-rave case gcw

    YouTuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom-at-rave case

    Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh shares video confirming baby boy born via IVF-see video -see video

    Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh shares video confirming baby boy born via IVF-see video

    Recent Stories

    Shehnaaz Gill turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week RBA

    Shehnaaz Gill turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week, says 'Mann toh Sabka Karta Hai, But Paisa Matters...'

    Bengaluru: Fire accident destroys goods worth Rs 18 crore at warehouse near Byrathi, no injuries reported vkp

    Bengaluru: Fire accident destroys goods worth Rs 18 crore at warehouse near Byrathi, no injuries reported

    Nick Jonas lands in Mumbai to be with his family; Priyanka Chopra, Malti are currently in India RBA

    Nick Jonas lands in Mumbai to be with his family; Priyanka Chopra, Malti are currently in India

    Kozhikode murder case: More details emerge in murder of young woman rkn

    Kozhikode murder case: More details emerge in murder of young woman

    Rajasthan Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derails after collision with goods train near Ajmer AJR

    Rajasthan: Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derails after collision with goods train near Ajmer

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon