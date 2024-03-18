Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Ratheesh Kumar gets evicted from Mohanlal's show

The first eviction of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 took place on Sunday (March 17) as contestant Ratheesh Kumar got evicted from the house. Around eight candidates were nominated for elimination last week.

The first eviction of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 took place on Sunday (March 17) as contestant Ratheesh Kumar bid farewell from the house. The Malayalam actor and host Mohanlal announced the name of the evicted contestant. Last week, eight candidates were nominated for elimination including Saranya Anand, Sijo John, Norah Muskaan, Jinto, Ratheesh Kumar, Ansiba Hassa, Suresh Menon, and Asi Rocky.

Mohanlal stated that one person would be eliminated today and questioned each competitor about the eviction. Mohanlal questioned Ratheesh on how he ended up on the first elimination list. Ratheesh Kumar, one of Bigg Boss' major candidates, responded to the question, "I am seeing the results of what I have done."

Mohanlal asked each contestant to move forward as per the direction of Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss then instructed each person to move to the designated mark in front of them upon hearing their name, with those reaching the red mark facing elimination. Lastly, Ratheesh Kumar found himself on the verge of being eliminated from the show.

The much-awaited Malayalam reality show Bigg Boss Season 6 kicked off on Sunday (Mar 10) with superstar Mohanlal as the host. A total of 19 contestants, including two commoner contestants, entered the house on the first day.



