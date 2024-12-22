Bigg Boss 18: Yamini Malhotra shares shocking details about Shrutika's emotional battle with her mom

 In Bigg Boss 18, Yamini Malhotra and Kashish Kapoor discuss Shrutika’s emotional struggles, revealing her strained relationship with her mother and her longing for approval and love.
 

Bigg Boss 18: Yamini Malhotra shares shocking details about Shrutika's emotional battle with her mom NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 10:01 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

Bigg Boss Season 18 has been full of drama and controversies, with tensions running high in the house. One of the most talked-about moments came during tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when Yamini Malhotra and Kashish Kapoor shared a deep conversation about Shrutika Arjun Raaj’s emotional struggles.

The discussion started after the shocking eviction of Digvijay Singh Rathee, a decision that left everyone in the house devastated, especially Shrutika. Yamini and Kashish spoke about how Shrutika's behavior seems linked to unresolved issues with her mother. Yamini suggested that Shrutika’s emotional outbursts and restless behavior are signs of deeper personal pain, particularly due to her strained relationship with her mother.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Yamini went on to claim that Shrutika’s mother doesn’t support her decisions and often belittles her. "Her mother doesn’t love her. She doesn’t support her choices. She puts her down," said Yamini. She further added that Shrutika joined Bigg Boss to prove herself to her mother, knowing that her mother watches the show.

Kashish agreed with Yamini's perspective, recalling how Shrutika had shared similar feelings with her before. She also mentioned that Shrutika's mother prefers to meet her at a café rather than inviting her home. Despite her husband Arjun’s wealth, Shrutika’s parents live in a rented house, and she gives them her earnings, hoping it will earn her the love and acceptance she longs for.

Both Yamini and Kashish explained how Shrutika desperately seeks her mother's affection and approval, which seems to be deeply affecting her in the Bigg Boss house.

